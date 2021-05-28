Cancel
AMC's premarket surge of 20% leaves short sellers with new losses of $500 million, says Ortex

By Barbara Kollmeyer
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of movie-chain operator AMC Entertainment climbed 20% in premarket trading, after jumping 36% on Thursday, and more than doubled over the last four days. On Twitter, financial analytics group Ortex said new losses generated for short sellers of the meme stock were "up to $500 million in the pre-market alone. Total losses in $AMC this week are $1.75 bilion so far. Retail investors on social media fueled the rise of AMC earlier in the year. Videogames retailer GameStop , also a popular meme stock this year, was up 2.7% in premarket.

