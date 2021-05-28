6 Ways You're Ruining Your Heart, Say Experts

Anyone with siblings knows that it can sometimes be a complicated relationship. A shared upbringing can bring you closer together, but it can also be a source of friction. And now, there is also evidence suggesting that your siblings may also affect your heart health—and we're not talking figuratively, either. According to a new study published in the medical journal BMJ Open, the number of siblings you have—and where you fall in the family lineup—can make you more likely to have a heart attack or other cardiovascular event. As the researchers note, "The number and rank order of siblings could be of importance for risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality." For the full story of this emerging connection between family size and your heart, read on.