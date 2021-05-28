6 Ways You're Ruining Your Heart, Say Experts
Earlier this year, a study in the journal Circulation reported that heart disease was still the #1 cause of death worldwide. What's more: scientists believe the lifestyle disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will extend that grim run at the top. "The extraordinary circumstances of dealing with COVID-19 have changed the way we live, including adopting unhealthy behaviors that are known to increase the risk of heart disease and stroke," said Salim S. Virani, MD, PhD, FAHA, associate professor of cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. "The full ramifications will likely be felt for many years to come."www.eatthis.com