Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

6 Ways You're Ruining Your Heart, Say Experts

By Michael Martin
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this year, a study in the journal Circulation reported that heart disease was still the #1 cause of death worldwide. What's more: scientists believe the lifestyle disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will extend that grim run at the top. "The extraordinary circumstances of dealing with COVID-19 have changed the way we live, including adopting unhealthy behaviors that are known to increase the risk of heart disease and stroke," said Salim S. Virani, MD, PhD, FAHA, associate professor of cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. "The full ramifications will likely be felt for many years to come."

www.eatthis.com
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Faha#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
Best Life

This Exercise Can Make Your Heart Attack Risk Soar, Study Says

People are often told they need to exercise to be healthy, and with good reason: Regular physical activity can help keep both your body and mind sharp. But while there are numerous ways people can add more physical activity to their daily lives, not all exercise is good for everyone. Exercising can put strain on your muscles, including the very important muscles of your heart. In fact, certain exercises can increase your risk of adverse health issues, especially in terms of cardiovascular health. A recent study found that one type of exercise can make your risk of a heart attack soar. Read on to find out what workout you should be holding off on.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Many Siblings, Your Heart May Be in Danger, New Study Says

Anyone with siblings knows that it can sometimes be a complicated relationship. A shared upbringing can bring you closer together, but it can also be a source of friction. And now, there is also evidence suggesting that your siblings may also affect your heart health—and we're not talking figuratively, either. According to a new study published in the medical journal BMJ Open, the number of siblings you have—and where you fall in the family lineup—can make you more likely to have a heart attack or other cardiovascular event. As the researchers note, "The number and rank order of siblings could be of importance for risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality." For the full story of this emerging connection between family size and your heart, read on.
FitnessNWI.com

Walk your way toward heart health

As Midwest Express Clinic launches its first-ever “Step Up with Midwest Express Clinic” challenge, the importance of walking for your health is now more newsworthy than ever. The #StepUpMEC challenge, which launches June 14, was created to motivate people get moving as summer arrives and as Covid-19 restrictions decrease. Midwest...
Diseases & TreatmentsStatesville Record & Landmark

Erratic sleep puts heart health at risk

We’ve all experienced the tiredness and lack of clarity that comes from a sleepless night, but a study published last year by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Foundation found that sleep schedule inconsistency also is a risk factor for heart disease. Dr. Andrea Wurzer with Davis Medical Group Family Medicine, is making sure patients know how important it is to establish a regular pattern for going to bed and waking up.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Having This One Thing Can Mean You're Obese

Obesity can seem like something that happens to other people, not you, but in fact, you might be a person with obesity. In America, the US obesity prevalence was recently 42.4%, according to the CDC. That's a lot of people whose weight is above normal, and it's a dangerously high number: Obesity can cause all kinds of death and health issues, including high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, a stroke, gallbladder disease—and it makes other diseases, like COVID, way worse. That's why knowing these 5 tips could be key to saving your life. For 5 reasons why you may be a person with obesity, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Vitamin D, Say Experts

Check before you experience these unfavorable outcomes. The most popular supplement in America isn't Vitamin C or a multivitamin—it's Vitamin D. Vitamin D regulates your calcium levels, vital for healthy bones, and facilitates normal immune system function. (In that regard, it has been promoted by some as a barrier against COVID-19.) Dr. Anthony Fauci takes Vitamin D supplements, because he says he has a lack of it. So how do you know if you need it too? "Lack of vitamin D is not quite as obvious in adults," says the Cleveland Clinic. "Signs and symptoms might include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

If You Feel This, It Could Be a Heart Attack, Says CDC

It's a fear we all have: dropping dead of a heart attack. Knowing the warning signs can help save your life. That's why understanding what the CDC identifies as the key symptoms is so essential. "A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn't get enough blood," explains the agency. "The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle." Read on for the key signs you're having a heart attack—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

What Happens to Your Heart When You Drink Tea

If you want to learn all about how drinking tea can impact your heart, you'd better put the kettle on. There are dozens of studies suggesting that lowering your risk of heart disease may be as flavorful as sampling a wide variety of black, green, white, and even herbal teas.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Things to Never Do After Age 60, Say Experts

Youth may be wasted on the young, but as we mature, some of us make our bodies age faster than they should. It's all too easy to slip into unhealthy habits that soon become comfortable patterns, and their familiarity belies the fact that they can seriously take the shine off your golden years. To achieve optimum health, these are five things experts say you should never do after age 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

Milk may do your cholesterol and heart good

Milk has been given a bad rap for a long time. I’m referring to good old-fashioned cow’s milk. When I was a kid, my mother served me a tall glass of milk at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But in recent years, we’ve become afraid of drinking too much milk. We’ve...
DietsPosted by
EatThis

Making This One Change to Your Diet Could "Reprogram" Your Metabolism, New Study Says

More than two decades of Western diet wisdom have advised us of one rule of thumb: If you want to lose weight, just cut your carbs, and increase protein. However, a revolutionary new study by a team of metabolism and endocrinology researchers has led to the discovery of another aspect of diet that, as the scientists say, "had the most potent effect" on speeding up metabolism… and, as they suggest, this one change in the foods you eat might even help you live longer.