Costco Is Selling A Giant Box of This Summer Staple For Under $10

By Amanda McDonald
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Omrdn_0aESW3Zr00

America's favorite warehouse chain has lots of items you may need for summer, and members are stocking up big time. One of these is conveniently a kit of everything you need to make a ton of melty, gooey, and crunchy S'mores—and since it's at Costco—it's cheap!

The Hershey's S'mores Kit contains one bag of marshmallows, two packs of Graham Crackers, and nine full-sized Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars, which is enough for 18 treats all for $9.59. The Instagram account @costcodeals posted about them recently. A user who commented on the post says they are a hit, especially with the kids.

The deal is extremely sweet. A full-sized Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar is $0.88 at Walmart. A pack of six is $14.42. Add on a 21-ounce bag of S'more Marshmallows for $2.33 and a box of Honey Maid Graham Crackers for $3.38, and it'll cost around $5 more. Use those savings to stock up on other Memorial Day items to make the weekend special (Kirkland Hard Seltzer, anyone?). As another commenter put it: "Summer here we go."

There are other meals to think about for the backyard barbeque or cookout that may be happening this weekend and others this summer. Luckily Whole Foods is letting customers in on what items it believes are going to fly off shelves soon—from dips to kids snacks and treats. We also have some recipes you can make—and they're healthy!

To get all the latest Costco news and product updates delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

New York City, NY
