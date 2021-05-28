Cancel
Economy

Mapping the most important companies in autonomous vehicle tech

By Urban Mobility Daily
The Next Web
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written by Augustin Friedel, Smart Mobility Expert onThe Urban Mobility Daily, the content site of the Urban Mobility Company, a Paris-based company which is moving the business of mobility forward through physical and virtual events and services. Join their community of 10K+ global mobility professionals by signing up for theUrban Mobility Weekly newsletter. Read the original articlehere and follow them onLinkedin andTwitter.

Economyinvesting.com

GM Gains On $35 Billion EV Spending Plan, Higher Guidance

Investing.com – General Motors (NYSE: GM ) shares rose nearly 2% Wednesday as the carmaker’s ambitious $35 billion spending plan through 2025 on electric and autonomous vehicles buoyed sentiment for the stock. A revised guidance for the first half of the year did its bit in the stock’s bump. GM...
Economyfox44news.com

GM to spend more on electric vehicles, add 2 battery plants

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will raise its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories as it gambles that consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to the new technology. The announcements Wednesday came as crosstown rival Ford said its entire Lincoln luxury brand lineup would...
Economyabc11.com

GM to increase electric vehicle investment to $35B through 2025

General Motors has announced it will increase its investment into electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025. "We are investing aggressively in a comprehensive and highly-integrated plan to make sure that GM leads in all aspects of the transformation to a more sustainable future," Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO, said in a press release.
Economygreentechlead.com

GM plans to build two additional EV battery plants in US

General Motors (GM) on Wednesday boosted its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles, pulled ahead plans for two U.S. battery plants, Reuters reported. The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it will spend $35 billion through 2025 on EVs, an increase of 75% from March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Invention uses machine-learned human emotions to 'drive' autonomous vehicles

Americans have one of the highest levels of fear in the world when it comes to technology related to robotic systems and self-driving cars. Addressing these concerns is paramount if the technology hopes to move forward. A researcher from Florida Atlantic University's College of Engineering and Computer Science has developed...
Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Bridgestone Invests in Kodiak Robotics Autonomous Long-Haul Trucking Technology Company

Bridgestone will integrate its smart-sensing tire technologies into Kodiak's autonomous trucks; the companies will also pilot future mobility technologies to enable safer, more sustainable autonomous operations. Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced it has made a minority investment in Kodiak Robotics, a leading U.S.-based self-driving trucking company. The partnership will allow...
EconomyKingsport Times-News

GM to boost spending on EVs by 30% - sources

General Motors will boost global spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025, a 30% jump over its most recent forecast as it pursues EV leadership, people briefed on the matter told Reuters. Emer McCarthy reports.
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

General Motors to Boost EV and AV Investment to $35B Through 2025

General Motors Co. in Detroit has announced it will increase its EV and AV investments from now through 2025 to $35 billion, a 75 percent increase from its commitment prior to the pandemic. This news comes after GM announced a partnership with Pittsburgh-based Wabtec Corp. yesterday to develop a solution...
EconomyAlbany Herald

GM boosts spending on electric vehicles to $35 billion by 2025

General Motors announced Wednesday that it has increased its planned spending on electric vehicles to $35 billion by 2025. That represents a 75% increase since March, 2020. At that time, GM had said it would spend $20 billion on electric vehicles in that timeframe -- an amount that was later increased to $27 billion, and has now been increased again.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

General Motors bets big on electric, autonomous vehicles

The carmaker announced plans to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles. Included in the investment increase are plans to build two battery factories in the U.S. over the years, in addition to the Ultium cell plants currently being built in Tennessee and Ohio. “x,” General Motors Chair and CEO Mary...
BusinessNew York Post

Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo raises $2.5B in funding round

Alphabet’s self-driving unit Waymo said on Wednesday it raised $2.5 billion in its fresh funding round in a year after a string of defections of executives rekindled concerns about the technology struggling to scale up. The funding led by Alphabet and other existing shareholders is the second outside funding for...
EconomyCNBC

GM CEO Mary Barra on increasing spending on electric, autonomous vehicles

General Motors said on Wednesday it will increase spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025, a 30% increase from plans announced late last year. It also said it is raising its earnings guidance for the first half of the year. CEO Mary Barra joined "Squawk on the Street" to discuss.
EconomyThe Verge

General Motors’ electric vehicle plan just got even more expensive

General Motors announced that it would increase its investment in electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025. The new figure represents a 30 percent increase over the amount the automaker said it would spend last November, and a 75 percent increase from its initial investment prior to the pandemic.
Phoenix, AZmarketresearchtelecast.com

Autonomous cars: companies fill their “war chests” with billions

Large developers of autonomous cars are arming themselves with injections of billions of dollars for the fight for the road traffic of the future. The robotaxi specialist Cruise, for example, is receiving a billion-dollar loan from its parent company General Motors, while Google’s sister company Waymo has secured 2.5 billion dollars from various investors.
Economyngtnews.com

GM Continues Pumping Money into Electric, Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

General Motors Co. has announced that it intends to increase its electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle investments from 2020 through 2025 to $35 billion, representing a 75% increase from its initial commitment, announced prior to the pandemic. The company says this level of investment will enable GM to accelerate its...
Economyautoverdict.com

GM Increases EV, Autonomous Investments

General Motors has announced yet another increase in its planned investment into electrification and autonomous driving technology. The latest increase drives up R&D spending from $27 billion to $35 billion between 2020 and 2025. This marks the second increase since the original $20 billion announcement in March 2020. The increased...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

GM accelerates electric vehicle plans with billions more in investment

General Motors plans to boost its cumulative investment in electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion from 2020-2025, a significant jump from a $27 billion target. Driving the news: GM said this morning that the initiative will include building two new battery cell manufacturing plants in addition to the two already under construction in Tennessee and Ohio.