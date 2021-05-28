Instacart rolls out 30-minute service, tightening the virtual grocery race

This summer you can earn 5% back on grocery and streaming services with the Chase Freedom Flex card. The card usually earns just 1 point per dollar everywhere, but offers rotating categories each quarter to reward card holders. This summer, whip out the BBQ and earn 5% back. Or you can earn 5 points per dollar when you combine the points with other Chase credit cards. Grocery stores do not include big box stores such as Walmart or Target, but Kroger, Safeway, and all the other big chain grocery stores are included. So from Trader Joes to QFC you can earn more points this summer.