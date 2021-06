Ministers are reportedly preparing to announce that care home workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccines.The Government has held a consultation into the controversial proposal as a measure to protect the most vulnerable from contracting Covid-19.Officials at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) did not deny a report by the Guardian saying that ministers will approve the measure for social care workers in England.Under the plans, staff working with adults will be given 16 weeks to get vaccinated or face losing their jobs, according to the newspaper.A DHSC spokeswoman said: “Vaccines are our way out of...