COVID-19 paved the way for more people to discover work from home set-up. Though we already have vaccines and restrictions are lifted in some parts of the globe, the work from home set-up may be adapted for good by some companies and businesses. If this happens, you should have a viable home workspace where you can do your work peacefully and productively. Creating a home workspace from scratch may feel daunting and challenging. But it is definitely doable, given you are resourceful to make do with what you have.