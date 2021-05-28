Designers Share the Realities of Fashion and the AAPI Experience
Growing up Chinese American, Derek Lam didn’t think there were a lot of opportunities to express himself creatively. “I wanted to express my individuality as a person,” the designer and founder of Derek Lam 10 Crosby said during a Facebook Live event in partnership with WWD Thursday, “The Foundation, The Future and The Stories Between: Fashion and the AAPI Experience,” honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. “Fashion was a place where I could be Chinese American and be myself and control how I wanted to be represented. So it gave me the platform to do that.”wwd.com