5-28-21 Entertainment News

By Lisa Kaye
minnesota93.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is hiring a team of diversity experts to help reform the organization that votes on the Golden Globes. Two outside law firms were hired to investigate reports made to the organization’s hotline. Additionally, the HFPA has hired ethics software company Convercent to create a new hotline for complaints that will launch by June 1st. The organization’s board says this is a step toward “transformational change,” but noted there’s still more work to be done.

M&C Entertainment News 06/17/21: People Magazine Releases The 100 Reasons To Love America

People Magazine released the 100 Reasons To Love America! You would think the top reason would be freedom or something that actually makes you proud to be an American, but that is not the case. The top reason to love America is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson! Yes! Polls showed he was the top response on why you should love America. He is loveable and does help a lot of people. Do you agree? We have more on this list and other Celeb news in today’s Entertainment News!
Young M.A Reportedly Checks Into Rehab: "Boutta Lost This Addiction"

The Hip Hop community and beyond are sending well wishes to Young M.A after the rapper reportedly revealed she has decided to get professional help. Throughout Hip Hop history, fans have witnessed their favorite artists spiral down the depths of drug and alcohol abuse, including artists like Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, Lexii Alijai, DMX, Mac Miller, Chris Kelly, Shock G, and Pimp C. There has been a call for artists to seek treatment for any addictions they may have, and On Friday (June 25), Young M.A reportedly shared that she's done just that.
The 5 Most Expensive Crowdfunded Entertainments Ever

As the Hollywood landscape began to change, many offerings that very strongly appeal to small, cult followings fell by the wayside over the last decade. Aside from helping independent unknown filmmakers, crowdfunding became a huge asset to projects people were already deeply passionate about that had trouble finding studio backing. These are the 5 most successful crowdfunded movies and television shows. And a little hint, unless you’re into Christian apps you may not have heard of the #1 crowdfunded project of all time.
Zooey feels lucky | Entertainment News

Zooey Deschanel feels “really lucky” to be dating Jonathan Scott. The “New Girl” actress fell in love with the “Property Brothers” star almost two years ago. She wants her to be as “nice” to him as she is. She spouted as follows. “I think Jonathan is the best person in...
Noel Gallagher teases the “Acoustic” album | Entertainment News

Noel Gallagher’s next album will be “more acoustic” than his last solo LP. The 54-year-old musician has been busy writing new songs for the past year and has roots in the oasis, in contrast to his last full-length High Flying Birds release, 2017 Who Built The Moon. I’m kidding that I’m back. ?? ‘And for Noel’s studio work with producer David Holmes, his series of EPs all had a more experimental and dance-like sound.
Salma Hayek: Meditate with a pet owl | Entertainment News

Salma Hayek mediates her pet owl. The 54-year-old actress has a Southern White-faced Owl named Kering, named after a company owned by her husband François Henripino. She says she often asks her feathered friends to help her with her daily meditation. She told People magazine: I meditate with owls very...
Your To – Do – List (Flash News) – Entertainment & Deadlines – 6/17/21

This Week’s Events, Entertainment, Deadlines, Including the date it’s happening. ==February 8 thru May 15 – *EXTENDED* to August 15 – HEALTH CARE INSURANCE – Colorado’s Open Enrollment Period February 8 to May 15th, 2021. — anyone not currently enrolled in a healthcare plan can shop for 2021 coverage: Connect for Health Colorado.
Jerry Seinfeld Is Making a Movie About the Creation of the Pop Tart

Jerry Seinfeld will produce, direct and star in a new comedy based around the creation of the popular, mass-produced breakfast pastry, the Pop Tart, Variety reports. The film, which will be released on Netflix, boasts the fitting title: Unfrosted. Seinfeld co-wrote the movie with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. It’s...