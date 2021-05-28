5-28-21 Entertainment News

People Magazine released the 100 Reasons To Love America! You would think the top reason would be freedom or something that actually makes you proud to be an American, but that is not the case. The top reason to love America is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson! Yes! Polls showed he was the top response on why you should love America. He is loveable and does help a lot of people. Do you agree? We have more on this list and other Celeb news in today’s Entertainment News!