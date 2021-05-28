Cancel
Try This Stretching Routine After Your Next Long Run

By Nicole Clancy
Cover picture for the articleLong runs push your muscles to the max. Ease muscle tightness that comes with the miles by doing this post run stretching routine. According to experts, the key is not just stretching in general, but stretching the right areas. Jillian McLaughlin-Wirtz, a certified yoga instructor, says, “yoga promotes flexibility, mobility, strength, and breath awareness. All of these things will benefit a long-distance runner.” She continues, “when we run, our body repeats the same motion over and over again, yoga allows us to mindfully release all those muscles that tighten up during a long run.”

