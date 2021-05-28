San Francisco's seizures of deadly fentanyl are skyrocketing. Is it impacting supply?

The image of the shoplifter filling the trash bag with items from the storeLYANNE MELENDEZ/TWITTER. A shoplifter caught on video at Walgreens in San Francesco on Monday highlighted the fact that shoplifting has gone up a lot particularly in the chain drug stores. The video captured by a reporter from CNN affiliate KGO. The suspect took items from the shelves of Walgreen and put them in his garbage bag. He even continued to do so as the stores security guard and three others filmed the incident just feet’s away from him.