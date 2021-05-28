Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's seizures of deadly fentanyl are skyrocketing. Is it impacting supply?

By Yoohyun Jung
San Francisco Chronicle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFentanyl, a synthetic opioid 25 to 50 times more powerful than heroin, is a relative newcomer to the recreational drug market, but in recent years has been responsible for more overdose deaths in San Francisco than any other drug. Its cheap production cost, widespread availability and lethality pose new and unique challenges to authorities and service providers trying to combat the opioid epidemic.

www.sfchronicle.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Fentanyl#Dea#Sfpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
San Francisco, CAEast Bay Times

San Francisco homicide: Man shot on Cathedral Hill

A man died in a shooting reported Monday night in San Francisco’s Western Addition, police said. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the area of Franklin and Willow streets, on Cathedral Hill. The victim, a man around 60, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not...
San Francisco, CASFGate

San Francisco firefighter dead after fighting 'significant' SFO parking garage blaze

A 21-year veteran of the San Francisco Fire Department died after fighting a massive fire in a San Francisco International Airport parking lot on the morning of June 8. Christopher G. Yock, 58, died at home just hours after fighting that incident from a “medical emergency,” which a San Francisco Fire spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle was cardiac arrest. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.)
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Rahul Barman

San Francisco's chain drug stores facing a major shoplifting problem

The image of the shoplifter filling the trash bag with items from the storeLYANNE MELENDEZ/TWITTER. A shoplifter caught on video at Walgreens in San Francesco on Monday highlighted the fact that shoplifting has gone up a lot particularly in the chain drug stores. The video captured by a reporter from CNN affiliate KGO. The suspect took items from the shelves of Walgreen and put them in his garbage bag. He even continued to do so as the stores security guard and three others filmed the incident just feet’s away from him.
HealthPosted by
Washington Monthly

The Opioid Crackdown Is Hurting People in Pain

When it comes to opioid litigation and related settlements, billions of dollars are at stake. Thousands of cases brought by states, cities, and the federal government seek recompense for the crises of addiction and overdose deaths. A landmark trial involving opioid distributors is underway in West Virginia; new multi-district litigation was created last week in California, while details of the bankruptcy settlement involving the notorious Purdue Pharma continue to unfold.
Pharmaceuticalshealingproperties.org

The Deadly Business of Fentanyl Spreads West

It was bound to happen. The business of fentanyl wouldn’t permit otherwise. Profit margins are just too high. Besides production is so cheap, distribution’s even cheaper, and the market was already there, readymade and clamoring. Give the people the drug that they want. That’s what the dealers say. Okay, so maybe the drug does kill customers dead. It doesn’t kill all customers though. Just enough to count.
Healthwhqr.org

San Francisco Is Over 70% Vaccinated — But It's Not Quite Time To Pop The Champagne

Right now, two cities lead the nation in vaccinations - Seattle and San Francisco. Some 70% of eligible residents in both places are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And that's good timing for the Bay Area, as California is set to drop pandemic restrictions tomorrow. But as Lesley McClurg from member station KQED explains, it's not quite time to pop the champagne.
Public SafetyEast Bay Times

Feds charge Bay Area woman with being ‘primary drug supplier’ in meth trafficking organization

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal prosecutors here have charged three people with running a Bay Area methamphetamine ring that sold the drug by the pound, court records show. Sonia Sanchez is described by prosecutors in court records as the “primary supplier” of an “organized group” that distributed methamphetamine around the Bay Area. Her co-defendant, Steven “X Rabbs” Fernando, is charged as a middleman dealer who allegedly sold a pound to two buyers last February, according to the charging records.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
ABC10

Stockton couple's dog stolen at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — A dog was stolen out of the car of a Stockton couple near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco on June 10. According to the San Francisco Police Department, the victims left their dog in their Lexus sedan on North Point Street near Powell Street in San Francisco. When they returned to their car, a window was broken in the car and Leo, the dog, and his dog carrier were gone.
San Francisco, CAMercury News

San Francisco homicide: Daytime shooting on Market Street

A man who was shot on San Francisco’s Market Street on Thursday morning died as a result of his injuries, police said. At about 10:10 a.m., officers patrolling near Market and Jones streets heard several gunshots and found a 43-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.