Shelton, WA – Two credit unions in Mason County have each received $1.83 million in Rapid Response Program (RRP) grant funding from the US Treasury Department. These dollars will provide vital capital to respond to economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in underserved communities. Peninsula Credit Union (PCU) and Our Community Credit Union (OCCU) were two out 11 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) in Washington State to receive a portion of the $38 million in funding.