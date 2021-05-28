Sleep Is an Indispensable Part of Recovery, Especially in Older Athletes
It is a general assumption, and one informed by the collective experience of athletes around the world, that active people reaching their 40s, 50s, and beyond need more recovery time than they used to. And of all recovery methods and tools, sleep is the primary means of recovery from training stress. It enables the crucial growth and rejuvenation needed in the muscular, skeletal, immune, and nervous systems, among others. In fact, there is nothing else you can do that will help you recover faster or more completely.www.womensrunning.com