Sleep Is an Indispensable Part of Recovery, Especially in Older Athletes

Five ways to better your health and increase your lifespan through food. When it comes to living a long, healthy life, there are many factors to consider. Some we can control, others not so much. One area that's a key to promoting longevity-and one you do have some influence over-is your diet. "Eating healthy is an important part of being well and longevity," says Maya Eady McCarthy, MD, a pediatric hospitalist at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. "Nutritious, high-quality foods are key in order to provide our bodies with the fuel it needs to function at its best."