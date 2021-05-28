Korean gov’t clarifies crypto regulatory roles of different agencies

Over the past year or so, the crypto community in South Korea has had to adapt to a suite of new regulations and government frameworks tailored to the growing industry. With the regulatory landscape for digital assets thus undergoing a marked shift, there has nonetheless been some confusion as to which Korean government agency or regulatory authority is tasked with overseeing various aspects of crypto-related activities. According to a local report, a joint statement released on Friday aims to clarify these questions for a society of undeniable crypto enthusiasts.