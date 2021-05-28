Cancel
Korean gov’t clarifies crypto regulatory roles of different agencies

By Marie Huillet
CoinTelegraph
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year or so, the crypto community in South Korea has had to adapt to a suite of new regulations and government frameworks tailored to the growing industry. With the regulatory landscape for digital assets thus undergoing a marked shift, there has nonetheless been some confusion as to which Korean government agency or regulatory authority is tasked with overseeing various aspects of crypto-related activities. According to a local report, a joint statement released on Friday aims to clarify these questions for a society of undeniable crypto enthusiasts.

cointelegraph.com
