Your Stroke Risk Is 3 Times Higher With This Common Condition, Study Says

We all know medications can come with risks—if you've heard the end of a commercial for certain medicine, you certainly know this to be true. While we're all used to talking to our doctor about the prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications we take, we tend to not apply that same caution to the supplements we swallow. Many people take supplements without considering how they'll interact with other pills they take or the affect they could have on their health. Unfortunately, while some supplements can do your body good, others may have damaging results and adverse effects, especially if taken in excess. Research has found that two supplements in particular can increase your risk of kidney stones. Read on to find out which ones to be wary of.