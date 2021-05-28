Smoky Barrel-Aged Rums

When was the last time that you had overproof rum? Most likely, it was either during an ill-advised, 151-fueled Spring Break bender or while lounging on a Caribbean beach. (Or, if you’re me, it was during the first phase of the pandemic when hand sanitizer was as rare as single-origin saffron.) For so long, overproof rum has been the libidinous mistress of the distilled booze world. Its thump is what makes it popular—in Jamaica, we say that it “puts hair on your chest”—but this complex spirit has more to offer than its high ABV.