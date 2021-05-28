Cancel
Smoky Barrel-Aged Rums

By Michael Hemsworth
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Havana Club Cuban Smoky rum is being launched exclusively by the Pernod Ricard-owned brand in Cuba and Canada for consumers to try out this summer on its own or in their favorite cocktails. The product features a dark rum that has been part-aged in Scotch whiskey barrels sourced from Islay, Scotland and is reported to offer a light smokiness with touches of dried fruit on the nose. The flavor is reported to call to mind smoke, dark chocolate, cocoa and a dry spiciness.

