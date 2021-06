As we talk about Elon Musk, the first thing we hear about it is his investment in Cryptocurrency when he procured bitcoin worth one billion USD. He went on to announce that his company Tesla will accept payments in Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Since then, he has been riding high with the high value of bitcoin when we now see it touching the lowest in a few weeks. His recent tweet suggests that he may think to sell off his company’s digital assets as bitcoin was seen sliding down. It was this man who went on to invest such a huge amount in digital currency. Bitcoin was seen trading around 45270 USD as of this Monday in New York, and it ended up going slow this Friday as well. The company’s CEO was seen talking about the same and then came up with the public statement talking about the fact as to how things would move in this direction. To know more about bitcoin trading you can get more info here.