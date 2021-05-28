GovExec Daily: The Definition, History and Misunderstandings of Critical Race Theory
It's been one year since the murder of George Floyd. Since his untimely death, the United States has seen a resurgence of a focus on civil rights and coming to grips with its history of racial injustice. One of the most polarizing topics is whether or not to teach critical race theory in public schools across America. But what is critical race theory? How does teaching critical race theory in schools or including it in sensitivity trainings for federal employees important for understanding deeper disparities like, housing, education and healthcare?