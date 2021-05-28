Cancel
Minorities

GovExec Daily: The Definition, History and Misunderstandings of Critical Race Theory

By Adam Butler, Ross Gianfortune
 20 days ago

It's been one year since the murder of George Floyd. Since his untimely death, the United States has seen a resurgence of a focus on civil rights and coming to grips with its history of racial injustice. One of the most polarizing topics is whether or not to teach critical race theory in public schools across America. But what is critical race theory? How does teaching critical race theory in schools or including it in sensitivity trainings for federal employees important for understanding deeper disparities like, housing, education and healthcare?

George Floyd
#Race #Critical Race Theory #Govexec Daily
Minorities
Society
Podcast
Housing
Texas bill to ban teaching of critical race theory puts teachers on front lines of culture war over how history is taught

SAN ANTONIO — Not long after George Floyd was murdered on a Minneapolis street last Memorial Day, Meghan Dougherty felt an awakening in her suburban Texas school district. Teachers received training in the role that race had played in creating the United States’ vast inequalities. Students, parents and faculty members spent their summers studying and debating how to combat generations of systemic racism. Some crafted a plan to enroll more Black and Latino students in Advanced Placement classes, where they had long been underrepresented.
Stephen Brehe: No need to fear critical race theory

Montana’s Attorney General, Austin Knudsen, has ruled that teaching critical race theory in public schools is unlawful. He did this at the request of Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. What does his ruling mean? Could a teacher lose his job for showing the History Channel’s documentary about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre? Would she be fired for assigning a book report on Isabel Wilkerson’s best-selling book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent? Those are chilling thoughts.
The Associated Press

Universities asked for list of critical race theory classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents has asked the state’s six public universities to provide a list of courses that include Critical Race Theory concepts. The regents request came in response to a request from Sen. Brenda Dietrich, a Topeka Republican, who said she was seeking information on the theory only so she could better answer questions from her constituents.
The conservative outrage over critical race theory

Critical race theory (CRT) is the latest threat to the American way of life, according to some conservatives. Five states — Arkansas, Idaho, Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma — have passed legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory in public schools, and conservatives in at least nine other states have introduced similar legislation. The claims being made about critical race theory are bewildering to some local academics and educational professionals who actually study the subject.
Fight over critical race theory hits the statehouse

Everyone’s complaining about Congress, but if you want to track the real, festering growth of Trumpism and its corrosive effect on our politics, you’re better served keeping your eye on state capitols throughout the land. Take my home state of Pennsylvania, where the Republican-controlled state House kept itself busy last...
Washington Wrap: Critical Race Theory

Baltimore (WBFF) — Critical race theory is being used to educate the masses about various races and how proponents claim our society is geared to promote certain races. But now many others argue CRT is being used in schools to actually infuse racism. DC insider Armstrong Williams joins the morning...
Letter: Critical Race Theory

Arizona Republicans just passed a law, Senate Bill 1074, designed to preclude training, orientation or therapy "that presents any form of blame or judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex." This law was passed on a party line vote with NO public hearing (Always bad process and almost...
Toolkit: Combatting Critical Race Theory in Your Community

We are proud to share this great resource from our fiends over at Citizens for Renewing America. This guide is meant for anyone who is concerned about what children are being taught in our government schools. It is designed to help you organize a community effort in order to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in your local schools. CRT is a branch of Social Justice, and it is derived from Critical Theory. According to one trusted source,
Critical Race Theory: Manufacturing a crisis

From DC to Kansas, culture war issues are topping the conservative agenda. Many conservatives are advocating restricting speech in schools to ban something called “critical race theory” (CRT). CRT isn’t a theory like, say, the theory of gravity that has clear rules and equations. Rather, it’s more like a perspective....
Critical Race Theory: Plundering the Egyptians or Worshiping Ba'al?

In the 1970s and 1980s, many Americans recognized that the Civil Rights Movement had disarmed much of the overt racism of America’s past but that subtle forms of racism still existed. However, they disagreed on how to identify, define, and address those subtler forms. One school of thought that arose in response to these questions is Critical Race Theory (CRT).
'Critical race theory' latest target of GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — There’s a spotlight on the academic concept of “critical race theory” as Republican legislatures around the country try to ban it. But a person involved in education policy said K-12 schools do not teach the theory. Khalilah Harris, the acting vice president of K-12 education policy at...
American history can and should be taught in Kansas, despite raging culture wars about critical race theory

Kansans have learned that culture wars don’t stop at the state line. They invade most every aspect of our daily life. Lately the teaching of American history has come under fire. Whether the battle is political (Republican vs. Democrat) or ideological (critical race theory vs. traditional explanations of history), this media-fed assault is taking aim at public schools.
Time for some genuinely critical race theory

Governor Kevin Stitt was kicked off the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission after signing a new law widely described as “banning CRT” in the state’s schools. Click the headline to read the full article at OCPA. For 25 years, OCPA has served as Oklahoma’s largest and most influential free-market based think...
Missoulian editorial: Embrace — and expand on — critical race theory

Although it wasn’t particularly controversial in Montana beforehand, a method of education called critical race theory is now being hotly debated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke out against it and Attorney General Austin Knudsen followed up with an official opinion declaring parts of it unconstitutional. More broadly, Knudsen determined that “antiracism” programs are discriminatory and therefore violate state and federal law.
Ed Commissioner talks about critical race theory

Rhode Island’s education commissioner says the discussion about critical race theory focuses on what she calls “cultural responsiveness and sustainability”, and rather than being politicized, should be an opportunity to learn and move forward together. In her first comments on the subject, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green says the discussion should be...
News Talk KIT

Parents Push Back On Critical Race Theory – Will You?

If you missed the Morning News today you missed another interesting conversation on critical race theory (CRT). Guest co-host Richard Miller wondered aloud if ten random Yakamanians were asked to define CRT could they do it? Probably not and part of that may be by design. It's more difficult to criticize something not easily defined.
Reader speaks out about critical race theory

Thank you, Julie Reeder, for your coverage of critical race theory in the May 28 edition of Valley News. Like many (or most) of us, I had never heard the term but I’m seeing it come up more and more. Recently Hillsdale College featured a publication based upon a lecture by Christopher Rufo on Critical Race Theory: What it is and How to Fight it. He reveals its roots in Marxism, just as you have, Julie. He goes on to say that it was relegated for many years to universities and obscure academic journals but it has become the default ideology in America’s public institutions. It has been injected into government agencies, public school systems, teacher training programs, and corporate human resources departments in the form of diversity training programs, human resources module.
The Gantt Report – Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory (CRT) is an academic movement of civil rights scholars and activists in the United States who seek to critically examine the law as it intersects with issues of race and to challenge mainstream liberal approaches to racial justice. Critical race theory examines social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism. Critical race theory […]