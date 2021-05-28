Building Block Maps

Alchemy is the power or process of transforming something common into something special. This magic of alchemy that occurs within ceramics has been a continual source of interest and delight. Fascinated with the versatility and longevity of this medium, working with clay connects me directly to the foundation of the earth and ancestral craft. A decade ago, I started designing and producing a body of work using ceramic materials and techniques to create within a traditional painter’s landscape. Combining relief with other historical techniques, tile painting offered a unique method of storytelling with the added interest of texture and dimensionality. A life-long student of symbolism, my inspirations arise from contemplating life’s mysteries and the guidance and/or entertainment found in dreams. The experience of making things, decorating, and telling stories, either abstractly or symbolically, ignites my innate desire to share. Wanting to contribute these perceptions, delights, or lessons learned supplies the impulse and energy to begin. My objective is to communicate through design, color, shape, and deliberation. Inscribing uplifting intentions into the back of soft clay tiles further embeds these feelings through the written word. It is an exacting step that puts focus and intent into the piece. These inscribed phrases include the following: “Tempered by fire, written in stone.”