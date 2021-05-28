Cancel
Wildlife

Inside the Crucial Protein Channel That Keeps Bacteria Alive

By Rockefeller University
scitechdaily.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost all bacteria rely on the same emergency valves—protein channels that pop open under pressure, releasing a deluge of cell contents. It is a last-ditch effort, a failsafe that prevents bacteria from exploding and dying when stretched to the limit. If we understood how those protein channels worked, antibiotic drugs could be designed to open them on demand, draining a bacterium of its nutrients by exploiting a floodgate common to many species.

The N-terminal domain of the prion protein is required and sufficient for liquid-liquid phase separation; a crucial role of the Aβ-binding domain

Formation of biomolecular condensates through liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS) has been described for several pathogenic proteins linked to neurodegenerative diseases and is discussed as an early step in the formation of protein aggregates with neurotoxic properties. In prion diseases, neurodegeneration and formation of infectious prions is caused by aberrant folding of the cellular prion protein (PrPC). PrPC is characterized by a large intrinsically disordered N-terminal domain and a structured C-terminal globular domain. A significant fraction of mature PrPC is proteolytically processed in vivo into an entirely unstructured fragment, designated N1, and the corresponding C-terminal fragment C1 harboring the globular domain. Notably, N1 contains a polybasic motif that serves as a binding site for neurotoxic Aβ oligomers. PrP can undergo LLPS, however, nothing is known how phase separation of PrP is triggered on a molecular scale. Here we show that the intrinsically disordered N1 domain is necessary and sufficient for LLPS of PrP. Similarly to full-length PrP, the N1 fragment formed highly dynamic liquid-like droplets. Remarkably, a slightly shorter unstructured fragment, designated N2, which lacks the Aβ-binding domain and is generated under stress conditions, failed to form liquid-like droplets and instead formed amorphous assemblies of irregular structure. Through a mutational analysis we identified three positively charged lysines in the post-octarepeat region as essential drivers of condensate formation, presumably largely via cation-π interactions. These findings provide insights into the molecular basis of liquid-liquid phase separation of the mammalian prion protein and reveal a crucial role of the Aβ-binding domain in this process.
Sciencebioengineer.org

Harmful protein waste in the muscle

An international team of researchers led by the University of Bonn (Germany) has identified the cause of a rare, severe muscle disease. According to these findings, a single spontaneously occurring mutation results in the muscle cells no longer being able to correctly break down defective proteins. As a result, the cells perish. The condition causes severe heart failure in children, accompanied by skeletal and respiratory muscle damage. Those affected rarely live beyond the age of 20. The study also highlights experimental approaches for potential treatment. Whether this hope will be fulfilled, however, will only become clear in a few years. The results are published in the journal Nature Communications.
CancerEurekAlert

Scientists explain the crucial role of motor proteins in cell division

Proper chromosome segregation into two future daughter cells requires the mitotic spindle to elongate in anaphase. However, although some candidate proteins are implicated in this process, the molecular mechanism that drives spindle elongation in human cells has been unknown, until now! Researchers at the Croatian Ruđer Bošković Institute (RBI) have discovered the exact molecular mechanism of bridging microtubules sliding and its role in proper distribution of genetic material during cell division. These latest results were published in the scientific journal Developmental Cell (IF: 10.092).
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Toxin-adapted fish pass down epigenetic mutations to freshwater offspring

PULLMAN, Wash. – You can take a fish out of toxic water, but its epigenetic mutations will remain for at least two generations. A research team led by Washington State University scientists analyzed the epigenetics—molecular factors and processes that determine whether genes are turned on or off—of a group of Poecilia mexicana fish, or Atlantic molly, that live in springs naturally high in hydrogen sulfide, which is normally toxic to most organisms.
ChemistryDaily Californian

Berkeley Lab study uses baker’s yeast to identify toxicity of metals

A team of researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, or Berkeley Lab, published a study May 4 using baker’s yeast to evaluate the toxicity of lanthanides, a group of metals previously thought to be less toxic. Lanthanides are a series of elements commonly used in areas such as renewable energy...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Measuring the elimination of plastic particles from the body in mice

Postdoctoral Researcher Outi Keinänen from the University of Helsinki developed a method to radiolabel plastic particles in order to observe their biodistribution on the basis of radioactivity with the help of positron emission tomography (PET). As a radiochemist, Keinänen has in her previous radiopharmaceutical studies utilised PET imaging combined with computed tomography (CT), which produces a very accurate image of the anatomical location of the radioactivity signal.
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Targeting Mitochondrial DNA May Be Therapeutic Strategy

In Parkinson’s disease, DNA that leaks out of mitochondria — small organelles that generate energy — leads to cell death and inflammation, according to a new study. The finding indicates that getting rid of this mitochondrial DNA could be a promising therapeutic strategy. The study, “Cytosolic dsDNA of mitochondrial origin...
SciencePhys.org

Convergent mechanism of aging discovered

Several different causes of aging have been discovered, but the question remains whether there are common underlying mechanisms that determine aging and lifespan. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing and the CECAD Cluster of Excellence in Ageing research at the University Cologne have now come across folate metabolism in their search for such basic mechanisms. Its regulation underlies many known aging signaling pathways and leads to longevity. This may provide a new possibility to broadly improve human health during aging.
Wildlifefreenews.live

Scientists track the migration of ancient Siberians to America using bacteria

The early migrations of humans to America from Siberia, which took place about 12,000 years ago, were tracked using the bacteria they carried. Experts examined samples of the gastric bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which is associated with human activity. Analyzes using new statistical methods provide evidence that humans colonized America as a result of the migration of evolutionarily ancient northern Eurasians across the Bering Bridge.
FitnessNews-Medical.net

Change in diet and circadian clock can impact healthy fat tissue, finds study

Changing your eating habits or altering your circadian clock can impact healthy fat tissue throughout your lifespan, according to a preclinical study published today in Nature by researchers with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). Healthy fat tissue helps provide energy, supports cell growth, protects organs,...
CancerMedicalXpress

Scientists are deciphering the details of immune cell activation

Chemokine receptors, located at the surface of many immune cells, play an important role in cell function. Chemokines are small proteins that bind to these receptors and control the movement and behavior of white blood cells. However, despite the importance of this family of receptors, their activation mechanism remains poorly...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Scientists decipher the activation mechanism of a chemokine receptor

Chemokine receptors, located at the surface of many immune cells, play an important role in their function. Chemokines are small proteins that bind to these receptors and control the movement and behavior of white blood cells. However, despite the importance of this family of receptors, their activation mechanism remains poorly...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

New study provides important insights into osteoporosis

Osteoporosis researchers at the UVA School of Medicine have taken a new approach to understanding how our genes determine the strength of our bones, allowing them to identify several genes not previously known to influence bone density and, ultimately, our risk of fracture. The work offers important insights into osteoporosis,...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New study sheds light on the invariant rate of aging hypothesis

A study led by Fernando Colchero, University of Southern Denmark and Susan Alberts, Duke University, North Carolina, that included researchers from 42 institutions across 14 countries, provides new insights into the aging theory "the invariant rate of aging hypothesis", which states that every species has a relatively fixed rate of aging.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Cocaine’s Effect on the Brain: New Research on Fruit Flies Shows Impact at the Cellular Level

Study lays groundwork for developing drugs to treat or prevent addiction in humans and provides contextual framework for future research. New research from the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics has identified specific cell clusters in the brain of the common fruit fly affected by acute cocaine exposure, potentially laying the groundwork for the development of drugs to treat or prevent addiction in humans.
RecipesTelegraph

Five healthy high-protein dinners that will keep you full for hours

Everyone knows that abs (and all other muscles, for that matter) are built in the kitchen, and if you've recently embarked on a mission to get fit, you'll need to pay attention to what you're eating as well as what you're doing - starting with protein. Responsible for building tissue,...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Obesity and hypertension: Researchers discover novel mechanisms

Source: Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Researchers have succeeded for the first time in demonstrating the role of hypothalamic astrocytes in obesity-related hypertension. In addition, they showed that the hormone leptin is involved in the increase of blood vessels in the hypothalamus of obese mice, contributing of hypertension.