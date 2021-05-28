Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Nasa Ingenuity helicopter suffers major malfunction on Mars after ‘phantom errors’

By Adam Smith
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9AJa_0aESU3VR00

Nasa ’s Mars helicopter experienced an “in-flight anomaly” on its sixth flight from the Red Planet, tossing and turning in the foreign atmosphere as the space agency attempted to get it back under control.

The Ingenuity craft’s flight was intended to demonstrate aerial-imaging capabilities, climbing 10 meters before flying over the Martian ground capturing images.

It made its first flight in April 2021 – flying into the air, hovering for 30 seconds, and then touching down again safely. Following that success, Nasa said the helicopter would continue with scientific research rather than being abandoned.

For the first 150 meters of the helicopter’s latest flight, Ingenuity performed as expected; but as it reached its end, the helicopter began tilting back and forth in an “oscillating pattern”, Nasa says.

“This behaviour persisted throughout the rest of the flight. Prior to landing safely, onboard sensors indicated the rotorcraft encountered roll and pitch excursions of more than 20 degrees, large control inputs, and spikes in power consumption.”

Ingenuity keeps track of its motion using an onboard inertial measurement unit (IMU) which monitors the helicopter’s acceleration and rotational rate.

As this would not be stable on its own, the IMU also uses a navigation camera that takes 30 pictures a second of the Martian surface to feed into the navigation system – along with a timestamp of when the image was taken – so that an algorithm can correct its estimates of the helicopter’s position, velocity, and attitude.

The issues occurred 54 seconds into the flight, when a glitch was noticed in the pipeline of images being delivered to the navigation camera. This caused a single image to be lost and, more vitally, meant that later navigation images had inaccurate timestamps.

“From this point on, each time the navigation algorithm performed a correction based on a navigation image, it was operating on the basis of incorrect information about when the image was taken . The resulting inconsistencies significantly degraded the information used to fly the helicopter, leading to estimates being constantly ‘corrected’ to account for phantom errors,” Håvard Grip, Ingenuity’s Chief Pilot, said.

In spite of these difficulties, Ingenuity was able to maintain its flight and land safely on the surface of Mars.

“While the flight uncovered a timing vulnerability that will now have to be addressed, it also confirmed the robustness of the system in multiple ways,” Grip added.

“While we did not intentionally plan such a stressful flight, Nasa now has flight data probing the outer reaches of the helicopter’s performance envelope. That data will be carefully analysed in the time ahead, expanding our reservoir of knowledge about flying helicopters on Mars.”

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

152K+
Followers
82K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Helicopters#Navigation System#Malfunction#Martian#Imu#Ingenuity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

NASA, ESA Astronauts Take Space Walk to Install Solar Panels on ISS

Astronauts from both the U.S. space agency, NASA, and the European Space Agency ((ESA)) left the International Space Station ((ISS)) Wednesday to begin a project to upgrade the floating laboratory's solar panel power supply system. NASA flight engineer Shane Kimbrough and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet worked for several hours to...
Berkeley, CAPosted by
UPI News

Space company Rocket Lab plans to build new Mars spacecraft

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16 (UPI) -- The University of California-Berkeley has chosen California-based space company Rocket Lab to build two spacecraft for one of the least expensive interplanetary missions in history, a scientific investigation of the Martian magnetosphere. NASA plans to launch the mission, known as ESCAPADE, in 2024 with...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

NASA astronauts complete spacewalk to replace solar arrays

Astronauts at the International Space Station were busy Wednesday fixing solar arrays on the station. The solar arrays reportedly help power the space station and over time, they have started to show some signs of wear and tear. NASA officials said that they are still functioning well though. They were first installed in 2000 and have a service life of about 15 years.
AstronomyDaily Beast

How the Mission to Venus Could Unlock Earth’s Future

NASA is finally headed back to Venus. On June 2, 2021, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that the agency had selected two winners of its latest Discovery class spacecraft mission competition, and both are headed to the second planet from the Sun. I’m a planetary scientist and a self-confessed Venus...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Business Journal

NASA taps Rocket Lab for Mars mission

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is headed to Mars. The Long Beach, California-based aerospace company has been awarded a contract to design two Photon spacecraft for a scientific mission to the Red Planet. Terms were not disclosed. The Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers — or ESCAPADE — mission aims...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

Rocket Lab wins NASA Mars spacecraft deal to prove its cost theory

Rocket Lab is building two Mars spacecraft for NASA, with the two unmanned Photon probes headed to the red planet to not only do research but also demonstrate the practicality of more affordable space tech. The Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission is currently scheduled to launch in 2024, hitching a ride aboard a NASA-provided commercial launch vehicle.
AstronomyCNET

NASA Mars rover eyes walrus-shaped boulder: 'Interesting stuff'

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Perseverance rover has already sent back thousands of images from its new home in the Jezero Crater on Mars. Occasionally, NASA chooses a cool view to highlight, as it did on Tuesday with a look at a boulder the rover spotted in the distance.
Astronomysnowbrains.com

VIDEO: NASA HiRISE Captures Dust Avalanches on Mars

Relatively dark slope streaks are common on steep dust-mantled slopes of Mars. When imaged under high sun illumination they appear to be just a dark stain without topographic relief. Black and white is less than 5 km across; enhanced color is less than 1 km across and images are 275...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter wins prestigious space exploration award

The team behind NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has won this year’s John L. “Jack” Swigert Jr. Award for Space Exploration from the Space Foundation. The prestigious annual prize recognizes extraordinary accomplishments in the realm of space exploration and discovery. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is conducting NASA’s current Mars...
Cape Canaveral, FLfox35orlando.com

NASA announces launch date for next SpaceX crewed mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Another round of astronauts is headed for space!. NASA announced on Tuesday that its SpaceX Crew-3 mission is now targeting launch for no earlier than Sunday, October 31. "No better treat than a rocket launch!" NASA's Kennedy Space Center tweeted on Tuesday. Astronauts Raja Chari, Tom...
Astronomyspacecenter.org

Solving Space: Martian Habitat

This summer, we are exploring how we push human extremes in order to survive and thrive in the harsh environments of space. What will the first Martian habitats look like and how will they sustain life?. Sending humans to Mars is the next giant leap in human space exploration. However,...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA’S Ingenuity Mission Honored by the Space Foundation

The team behind NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has been named the 2021 winner of the John L. “Jack” Swigert, Jr. Award for Space Exploration from the Space Foundation. The foundation’s goal is “Advocating for Innovation. Bettering Life on Earth.” The annual award recognizes extraordinary accomplishments by a company, space agency, or consortium of organizations in the realm of space exploration and discovery. It honors the memory of astronaut John L. “Jack” Swigert, Jr., the command module pilot for the Apollo 13 mission. During Apollo 13’s April 1970 voyage to the Moon, an oxygen tank ruptured, placing the crew in peril. It was a time of high drama and high anxiety as people around the globe watched NASA work against the clock and against the odds to return the crew safely to Earth.
Cape Canaveral, FLspaceupclose.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Completes Successful 7th Flight with Touchdown at New ‘Airfield’

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – Continuing its astounding first in flight foray on another world NASA’s history making Ingenuity Helicopter successfully completed its 7th test flight on the Red Planet last week and with “no anomalies” unlike the prior flight three weeks earlier – while landing again at a new airfield on its 2nd operational flight transitioning to its new expanded role supporting the Perseverance rover mothership as an airborne science scout searching for science targets for the six wheeled robot.
Aerospace & DefenseObserver

Rocket Lab Wins NASA Contract to Send Mini Science Probe to Mars in 2024

SpaceX’s emerging challenger Rocket Lab prides itself in making small, inexpensive rockets and satellites. But it has grand ambitions to put these petite spacecraft to interplanetary use. After locking in a contract to send a small probe to the Moon for NASA later this year and an in-house project to search for life on Venus, Rocket Lab announced Tuesday it has won another contract to send two of its Photon spacecraft for a NASA science mission to Mars in 2024.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA’s free 3D model collection lets anyone print spacecraft and asteroids

Not many people realize that in addition to its scientific data and news releases, NASA also shares a substantial amount of free resources on its website: ebooks, children’s materials, podcasts, and similar. For those who own a 3D printer, the space agency also provides a vast collection of 3D-printing-ready models of its most popular spacecraft, asteroids, craters, and much more.
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

NASA Selects University Teams to Develop Moon, Mars Mission Design Ideas

NASA, in partnership with the National Space Grant Foundation, has selected six university teams to develop innovative design ideas that will help NASA advance and execute its Moon to Mars exploration objectives. The selections are a part of the 2022 Moon to Mars eXploration Systems and Habitation (M2M X-Hab) Academic...