Barefootin: State Reports Historic Oyster Spat Sets in Parts of Chesapeake
Two pieces of good news for Maryland’s oyster industry came out of Annapolis this week. Chris Judy, Shellfish Division Director for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), said the 2020-2021 wild oyster harvest increased significantly over the 2019-2020 harvest. “Based on the reports from buyers, a tight estimate tells us there were about 330,000 bushels of oysters harvested this year compared to 270,000 bushels harvested in the 2019-2020 season,” said Judy.chestertownspy.org