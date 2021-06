Look out Wisconsin…there’s an alligator on the loose! Or there was. A private zoo said Rex the alligator might have escaped from his enclosure…yeah and I might be Brad Pitt. But the zoo says not to worry, Rex is old, “typically very docile,” has severe arthritis in his jaw and doesn’t even know how to hunt. But here’s the thing…he’s an alligator and I’m sure he’s a fast learner.