30 Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop From Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

America is shopping again, and Prime Day could be the best day to do it. This year, with the pandemic waning, consumer spending is up more than 10%, with many folks looking to Prime Day deals as the perfect way to get way more for way less. The newest research from Finder’s Amazon Prime Day Shopping Report estimates that 26% of all American adults, that’s a whopping 67.7 million people, are planning to shop Amazon Prime Day sales. People will rush to the world’s biggest retail site to take advantage of sales on its biggest day — will you be one of them?