Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

30 Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop From Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

By Eden Lichterman
In Style
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We've made it to Memorial Day weekend, and that means the official start of summer is right around the corner. In between enjoying the weather and spending time with friends and family this weekend, you probably want to take advantage of the sales going on. Luckily, Amazon is running a major Memorial Day sale, and we found the 30 best fashion, home, and beauty deals.

www.instyle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#Home Deals To Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingNew York Post

The 14 best early Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals to shop now

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Amazon’s annual mega-sale event Prime Day is coming up June 21 and 22, as announced in the wee hours on Wednesday morning. Though the mega-sale is typically held in July, Prime Day was delayed by several months last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and so the Amazon team cut shoppers a break one month early this year.
Beauty & Fashionretailmenot.com

The Best Deals From Target’s Deal Days Sale

We all know that Amazon Prime Day is a big sale to watch next week, but they are far from the only major retailer that will be serving amazing discounts. This year, Target announced its annual Deal Days sale will run on June 20 and June 22, which are the same days as Amazon’s Prime Day deals (no coincidence here!).
ShoppingGamespot

Walmart Announces Deals For Days Sale, Overlapping With Amazon Prime Day

Walmart Deals for Day is returning later this month, and it's directly competing with Prime Day 2021, which Amazon confirmed earlier today will be June 21 and 22. Walmart Deals For Days will start earlier and run longer, going from June 20-23, according to CNET. The annual sales event will include both online-only sales via Walmart.com as well as in-store-only deals, with discounts across categories like electronics, toys, home, fashion, and beauty.
ShoppingPosted by
extratv

Shop and Save on Father’s Day Deals with Joyus Boutique

This week’s Joyus Boutique deals are bound to put a smile on dad’s face, starting with the Shyn Premium Sonic Toothbrush, which won People Magazine’s 2019 Travel Award for Best Toothbrush. Plus, for the dad who enjoys the outdoors, the Bite Helper Itch Neutralizer is a nontoxic, chemical-free treatment to...
Beauty & FashionDigital Trends

26% of all Americans will shop Amazon Prime Day deals, data reveals

America is shopping again, and Prime Day could be the best day to do it. This year, with the pandemic waning, consumer spending is up more than 10%, with many folks looking to Prime Day deals as the perfect way to get way more for way less. The newest research from Finder’s Amazon Prime Day Shopping Report estimates that 26% of all American adults, that’s a whopping 67.7 million people, are planning to shop Amazon Prime Day sales. People will rush to the world’s biggest retail site to take advantage of sales on its biggest day — will you be one of them?
Retailbizjournals

Target Deal Days sale will start earlier than Amazon's Prime Day

Target Corp. on Wednesday announced its timetable for its 2021 Deal Days, the retailer's counter-sale to rival Amazon's Prime Day. Target's apparent game plan this year: Start a day earlier. On its corporate blog A Bullseye View, Minneapolis-based Target (NYSE: TGT) said that it the annual sale would run from...
Shoppingmagecomp.com

Best Memorial Day 2021 Sales: Best Deals on Magento 2 Extensions

“In the name of the ones gone but not forgotten”. Memorial Day, an off day in America that is observed each year on the last Monday of the month of May to honor the military troops who died in the U.S. Americans observe this day by visiting the burial site, keeping a family get-together, or taking part in the parades. Memorial Day 2021 is observed on May 31st, 2021.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Father's Day Sale: Best Deals on Lacoste

If you're looking for a Father's Day gift to help dad with his summer style, Amazon's Father's Day Sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite men's clothing brands -- including Lacoste. There are tons of deals on select styles from Lacoste for men up to 40%...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Summer is on its way -- and when the sunshine arrives, you want to be ready with a new handbag. Right now, we're still a few weeks away from Amazon Prime Day, but we're seeing huge discounts with Early Prime Day Deals on purses, including major markdowns on handbags from your favorite designers. We picked out a few of our favorites to help you zero in on the perfect purse for you.