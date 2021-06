A visually impaired boy is on a long road to recovery after being trapped under the rails of a roller coaster and being severely injured in an accident. The 11-year-old child was stuck in the position for more than an hour and a half until rescuers freed him from the complicated position. The freak accident took place while the boy from Tennessee visited a park in Missouri. He and his brother wanted to ride the roller coaster together, but the ride operators claimed it was absolutely safe for him to ride all by himself.