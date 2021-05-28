Ideas Aren't Enough—Freedom Needs Good Stories

The story of the making of man as the representative of God is described in the Holy Qur'an in Chapter 2 where Allah says, "And when thy Lord said to the angels: 'I am about to place a vicegerent (Khalifah, or Caliph) in the earth,' they said, 'Wilt Thou place therein such as cause disorder in it, and shed blood, while We glorify Thee with Thy praise and extol Thy holiness?' He answered, 'I know what you know not.' And He taught Adam all the names, then He put the objects of these names before the angels and said, 'Tell Me the names of these, if you are right. They said, 'Holy art Thou! No knowledge have we except what Thou hast taught us; surely, Thou art the All-Knowing, the Wise. He said, 'O Adam, tell them their names;' and when he had told them their names, He said, 'Did I not say to you, I know the secrets of the heavens and of the earth, and I know what you reveal and what you conceal? And remember the time when We said to the angels: 'Submit to Adam,' and they all submitted. But Iblis did not. He refused and was too proud; and he was of the disbelievers. [Holy Qur'an: Ch. 2, V. 31-35]