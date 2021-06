Jun. 3—Wareham boys track beat Seekonk 67-59 on Tuesday to capture the South Coast Conference Gold championship. The Vikings got wins from Ryker King in the high jump (5-6), javelin (121-7) and 110 hurdles (17.4), Garrett Goodman in the shot put (41-4) and discus (130-2), Kevin DeCollibus in the 100 (10.9) and 200 (23.1), Ben Brogioli in the triple jump (37-3), Luke Wiley in the long jump (18-5) and Gabe Silva in the 400 (55.9) as well as the 4x400 team of Brendon Tremblay, Brogioli, Wiley and Silva that clinched the meet with a winning time of 3:48.2.