And pro-Brexit think tank Facts4EU has said the revelation underlines the bloc’s “hostile attitude” towards the UK – and has urged Boris Johnson to tear up the trade deal which he signed in December and walk away on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms. Facts4EU analysed data from the Eurostat, the EU’s statistics division, which indicated in the first four months of the year, in the wake of the end of the transition period, EU imports from the United Kingdom dropped by 27.1 percent compared with the same period last year.