Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

How To Sealcoat in Hot Summer Months

By Girish C. Dubey
 19 days ago
The weather pattern has been changing in recent years and especially this year it seems that it transitioned from winter to summer, skipping the spring totally. Sealcoating in hot summer months poses its own challenges that need to be recognized and handled adequately to assure both sealer performance and worker safety. Instead of just recommending adding more water to the mix or fogging the pavement, my approach in discussing this topic will be to drill deeper in the mechanism of proper film formation and describe the factors that profoundly influence initial drying, the final cure and the overall performance. This topic shall be approached from three relevant aspects; pavement preparation, mix design and worker safety.

Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction delivers "how-to” information to help contractors run their businesses more profitably and stay abreast of industry trends, technology developments in materials and equipment, and on-the-job techniques that can improve productivity and add to their bottom line. With more than 30 years of publishing experience, we’re the only BPA-audited magazine covering this industry segment and addressing the entire life cycle of pavement.

