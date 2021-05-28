Cancel
Jennie Smolders in Heron Preston for Calvin Klein Drop 02 Campaign

By Editorial
Fashion Gone Rogue
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeron Preston for Calvin Klein unveils its Drop 02 campaign featuring Jennie of Blackpink as its star. Posing solo, she sports designs ranging from underwear to jeans and hoodies. Photographed by Kim Hee Jun, Jennie channels laid-back cool in stripped-down looks. The Heron Preston collaboration marks a new way forward...

’90s Denim Experience Pays Off for Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein

The stars are aligning for fashion brands with ’90s-era denim archives such as PVH Corp.-owned Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. In a Q1 2021 earnings call on Wednesday, PVH Corp. CEO Stefan Larsson said that, despite pandemic-related supply chain issues, first quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue for the first quarter of 2021 increasing 55 percent to $2.08 billion compared to $1.35 billion in the prior-year period.
Designers & Collectionsmixmag.net

Calvin Klein’s new LGBTQIA+ campaign features Honey Dijon and Arca

Honey Dijon, Arca, King Princess, and a host of other artists appear in Calvin Klein’s new LGBTQIA+ campaign. #proudinmycalvins documents queer and trans artists and their journey’s, celebrating their most defining moments.The campaign also features poet Kai-Isaiah Jamal, and actor Omar Ayuso, and was shot by six photographers, including Matt Lambert and Campbell Addy.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi High is Inspired by Gladiator Sandals

Maison Margiela and Reebok are keeping one of 2021’s most fruitful (and active) partnerships rolling right along with a high-top, Tabi-toed take on the Classic Leather. Inspired by gladiator sandals and appearing in four colorways, the Classic Leather Tabi High uses Maison Margiela’s deconstructed decortiqué ethos to full effect, making for a high-fashion hybrid homage that’s equal parts sandal and sneaker.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Isabel Marant Is Giving the Wedge Sneaker a Makeover

Isabel Marant is putting a twist on her popular wedge sneaker for the style’s 10th anniversary. The French fashion designer is rereleasing the style, originally called the Bekett, now as the Balskee. The new style is said to be a more contemporary take on the shoe and features a 10-centimeter heel with a chunky sole, oversize tongue and Velcro fasteners. The leather sneakers come in five colors: black, white, yellow, green and red.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Floral Grunge Capsules

After the mesh pieces from Anna Sui's previous collection became sell-out styles, the designer collaborated on an exclusive collection of floral grunge styles for Neiman Marcus. This marks the first time that the designer has created a limited-edition capsule outside of regular runway collections and it's full of ready-to-wear mesh pieces that are perfect for layering.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Isabel Marant’s Most Famous Sneaker Is Back, Aritzia Forays Into Menswear, News From Gucci, Burberry, Dior, And More!

Isabel Marant releases an update to her famous wedge sneaker. Isabel Marant has an idea for comfortable yet fashionable post-pandemic footwear—and it involves the brand’s famous wedge sneaker, the Beckett, which first debuted a decade ago. Now reimagined as the Balskee, the sneaker comes with a hidden wedge heel, velcro straps, two-tone detailing, and a sculptural silhouette. The original Beckett quickly became a sell-out, citing over 200,000 pairs sold and a fanbase that boasted Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bündchen, Rihanna, and, of course, Beyoncé (the sneaker stole the spotlight in her ‘Love On Top’ music video!). And now, complete with its 10th anniversary facelift, the 10-centimeter-high Balskee comes in five different colorways—true black, forest green, scarlet red, and mustard yellow included. Shop your next comfort shoe, retailing for $770, now on isabelmarant.com.
New York City, NYVogue

Collection

Back in February, Cate Holstein hosted one of New York Fashion Week’s only in-person events, a drive-in movie screening in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Beamed onto a graffitied building, the Sean Baker–lensed film was a provocative glimpse of Khaite’s new direction, grittier and tougher than how the brand had often been perceived. Models in oversized leather jackets and thigh-high boots smashed car windows, ran from baton-wielding cops, and tormented unsuspecting men, all to the beat of Ace Frehley’s “Back in the New York Groove.” It was violent—you definitely weren’t expecting Soo Joo Park to break a bottle over a girl’s head—and evocative of an earlier New York, when Holstein recalls the “menacing quality” of downtown. That feeling returned during the pandemic, for better or worse, and has influenced a sharper, less decorative, “more deliberate” aesthetic at Khaite.
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Maluma designs colourful Quay eyewear line

Latin megastar Maluma has joined forces with Quay Australia on a new eyewear line. Maluma has created an eyewear collection with Quay. The Latin megastar's latest album, 'Papi Juancho', was the source of inspiration for his recent Balmain capsule collection, and it's also influenced his designs for the affordable popular Australian glasses brand.
Designers & Collectionsthebeet.com

Stella McCartney Debuts Most Sustainable Collection Yet With Fall 2021

Back in 2019 when Stella McCartney was named Sustainability Adviser to LVMH, it made perfect sense that the young queen of cool, a vegetarian herself and a co-founder (with her dad Paul and sister Mary) of Meatless Mondays would lead the charge on how to make designer fashions more earth-friendly. After all, fashion is one of the worst offenders when it comes to generating an oversized carbon footprint, creating waste, using vast amounts of water and petroleum products, and emitting greenhouse gases.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Rick Owens Unveils Sustainable Capsule With Swampgod

MILAN — Instagram has turned into one of the most effective arenas for talent scouting. Venice-based creative Arturo Boem, aka Swampgod, captured the attention of Rick Owens‘ team on the popular social media account, where he posts images of the upcycled garments he likes to work with and customize. Brought to the attention of the American designer, Swampgod was called by the luxury brand to collaborate on a sustainable collection of upcycled pieces, which was presented on Tuesday at Milan’s multibrand store Modes, the exclusive retail partner of the project.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: This Five-Pack of Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs Is 40% Off

Calvin Klein’s definitive boxer briefs are currently on sale at Macy’s. Save 40% on a multi-colored five-pack of the underwear, with five different styles available and great sizing options for each. The briefs are tagless, 100% cotton and feature the classic logo on an elasticized waistband. Find the full supply...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Rick Owens x Swampgod for MODES Milano

Rick Owens' oeuvre is frequently shaped by the American designer's desire for newness, a thirst for the unexplored quenched by mutations of recognizable shapes. Take his Birkenstock collaborations , for instance, which retain the core of the sandal brand's ethos while warping their silhouettes with wild fabrication and subtly luxurious touches. It's appropriate that Owens' latest foray into eco-conscious design would again align him with a like-minded creative, drawing from and deconstructing his old-season archive.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Men’s Fashion Week in Paris Will Feature Six Physical Shows

PARIS — Dior and Hermès count among six physical runway events during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week for the spring 2022 men’s wear collections, after two seasons of largely digital presentations. Bluemarble, Casablanca, LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi and Officine Générale are also listed as by-invitation physical shows on the definitive calendar...