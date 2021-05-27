REVIEW: A Fate of Wrath & Flame by K.A. Tucker

In A Fate of Wrath & Flame (Fate & Flame #1) by K.A. Tucker (5/25), Romeria “Romy” Watts has seen a lot of. weird things in her childhood days living on the streets in New York City. Some of the strange stuff she’s heard has actually been spewed out of the mouths of her parents. Now as a successful jewelry thief who finds herself working for a nasty crime boss, Romy spends her time among the wealthy and elite, casing her next heist. Then a beautiful stranger tracks her down. A woman named Sofie who has details about Romy that no one else should know. When Sofie proves her strength against evil and asks for help in saving her husband Elijah, Romy has nothing else to lose so she agrees. She just didn’t realize what exactly it was she would be tasked to do.