Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bullet For My Valentine, Enter Shikari and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes to headline Download Pilot festival

By Metal Hammer
loudersound.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBullet For My Valentine, Enter Shikari and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have been announced as the headline acts for the government-approved Download Pilot festival to be staged at Donington Park on June 18-20. Other acts confirmed for the 10,000 capacity event, being staged as part of the UK government’s...

www.loudersound.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benji Webbe
Person
Frank Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rattlesnakes#Rock N Roll#Events Research Programme#Trash Boat#Massive Wagons#Higher Power#Pcr#Nhs Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Download Pilot set times confirmed!

FRIDAY – JUNE 18TH:. 21:50 | Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (Main Stage) 20:50 | Sleep Token (Second Stage) 20:00 | Neck Deep (Main Stage) 19:20 | Holding Absence (Second Stage) 18:35 | Boston Manor (Main Stage) 18:00 | Malevolence (Second Stage) 17:30 | Hot Milk (Main Stage) 17:00 |...
Musickrro.com

Bullet for My Valentine teases new music arriving Friday

Bullet for My Valentine is making sure your weekend gets off to a heavy start. On Monday, the Welsh metallers tweeted a cryptic video featuring static-filled snippets of what certainly sounds like a new song. The clip ends with the date June 18, which is this Friday. In the caption,...
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Bullet For My Valentine Debut Ultra Heavy New Song ‘Knives’ + Announce Self-Titled Album

Bullet For My Valentine will release their self-titled new album in October and in advance of the record, they've issued a music video for the ultra heavy new song "Knives." The album has been in the works for at least two years and frontman Matt Tuck had previously stated that the material was shaping up to be a mix of the group's last two records, Venom and Gravity, while also promising fans would be bestowed with a "brutal" and "technical" effort.
EntertainmentNME

Download boss on festival pilot: “These people are going to be moshing, hugging, kissing, shagging and losing their minds”

Download Festival boss Andy Copping has spoken to NME about what to expect from and the significance of this weekend’s pilot event. Today (June 18) saw 10,000 rock fans arrive at the rainy Donington Park site for the first tester event into festivals with camping and no social distancing, following last month’s pilot events with Blossoms performing to 5,000 people at Sefton Park and the likes of Fatboy Slim entertaining revellers at a club night test in Liverpool – all with testing in place and no COVID restrictions.
WorldPosted by
Z94

Download Pilot Welcomes 10,000 Fans to First U.K. Festival Since Pandemic

Slowly but surely live shows are coming back as the world starts to open up after year-long pandemic lockdown. In the U.K., the first major festival event is taking place this weekend with the Download Pilot Festival, which allowed 10,000 fans to come camp out in Donington Park as part of a government program to research the return of live music events on a large scale.
Musicloudersound.com

Watch Bullet For My Valentine’s video for raging new song Knives

Bullet For My Valentine have released the video for brand new single Knives, the first song to be taken from the Welsh metal icons' upcoming seventh album, Bullet For My Valentine. “I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat," says singer...
Musicq106fm.com

Bullet for My Valentine confirms title of new song

After a teaser earlier this week, we now know the title of the newest Bullet for My Valentine song. The track is titled “Knives,” and is set to arrive this Friday, June 18. You can check out a preview of the tune now via frontman Matt Tuck‘s Instagram. “Knives” is...
Musicdistortedsoundmag.com

FESTIVAL PREVIEW: Download Pilot

When we look back through the annals of history in the years to come, the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic were absolutely catastrophic for the live music industry. As every tour under the sun and a stacked summer of festivals became casualties to the pandemic, for music fans, the situation has been utterly bleak. Fast forward 15 months and the situation, whilst slightly better, is still far from perfect. With festivals hanging in the balance, the UK focused pilot events to measure the safety of mass gatherings remain critical in ensuring a return to the world in which we all crave. From a cancelled festival to a movement back to normality, there’s a lot riding on the success of the Download Pilot test event, and for those lucky 10,000 people who enjoy a weekend full of live music and no social restrictions, it’s a taste of the freedom we took for granted. Ahead of this weekend’s test event, we here at Distorted Sound are breaking down the line-up, giving you the lowdown on the best acts to discover as we don our wellies and enter the hallowed turf of Donington Park once more.
WorldBBC

Download Festival: Heavens open as rock fans descend on pilot event

Rock fans from across the UK have descended on a rainy Donington Park in Leicestershire for a scaled-down Download Festival. The country's biggest rock and metal event was resurrected after the government gave the go-ahead on 26 May following a number of smaller-scale test events.
MusicBBC

Rock fans return to scaled-back Download Festival pilot

Mosh pits, without face-masks or social distancing, will be allowed this weekend at a race track in Leicestershire. The Download festival, which had been cancelled up until three weeks ago, is taking place at Donnington Park. This version of the festival, however, is a government test event. Instead of the...
Worldpeeblesshirenews.com

Music fans face great downpour at Download Festival pilot event

Music fans are braving the rain as Download Festival kicks off as part of a Government live events pilot. The capacity for the heavy metal event has been significantly reduced from 111,000 to around 10,000, but attendees will not have to wear masks or social distance. Fans were seen arriving...
MusicBBC

Download: 'Weird to get back to normality' for festival goers

"Can you believe it? We've been spending the last three weeks trying to work out how to be a live band again." Like many others, Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds says the last 18 months have been strange. Last year, Covid-19 wiped out the UK's summer festival season, and this...
MusicKerrang

This weekend: Kerrang! brings you unparalleled coverage of Download Pilot

The time has finally come – Download Festival is back! Tomorrow afternoon, Donington Park will open its gates for the first time in two years, welcoming 10,000 rock and metal fans to Download Pilot. It’s not just a festival, but a crucial step in the return of live music this summer and beyond… and Kerrang! will be bringing it all to you – from the mosh-pits to the photo pits.