Logan Square Blue Line Station Will Transform Into An Art Gallery After Publisher Spends $48K To Buy All Ad Spaces For Neighborhood Photos
LOGAN SQUARE — The Logan Square Blue Line station is being transformed into an art gallery. Khloe Karova, the publisher of a photography book centered on Logan Square gentrification, spent nearly $50,000 to buy all the station’s ad space and replace the ads with blown-up photos from the book that capture the neighborhood’s beauty. The exhibit kicks off Monday and ends June 27.blockclubchicago.org