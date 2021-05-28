Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Logan Square Blue Line Station Will Transform Into An Art Gallery After Publisher Spends $48K To Buy All Ad Spaces For Neighborhood Photos

By Mina Bloom
blockclubchicago.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN SQUARE — The Logan Square Blue Line station is being transformed into an art gallery. Khloe Karova, the publisher of a photography book centered on Logan Square gentrification, spent nearly $50,000 to buy all the station’s ad space and replace the ads with blown-up photos from the book that capture the neighborhood’s beauty. The exhibit kicks off Monday and ends June 27.

blockclubchicago.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Exhibit#Gentrification#Restaurants#Cta#Latino#Target#L Patron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.