Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

In-Custody Death

cbp.gov
 22 days ago

On May 25, 2021, United States Border Patrol personnel assigned to the Carrizo Springs, TX Border Patrol Station were notified of a 911 call from a subject who stated she and another individual were attacked by bees. The caller stated that her travel companion was experiencing an adverse reaction to the bee stings. Border Patrol Agents responded to the GPS coordinates obtained by the 911 call. Upon arrival, the agents located two individuals, one of whom, a male Mexican Citizen, was unresponsive. An agent removed the man from the immediate area of the bees and requested Emergency Medical Services.

www.cbp.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#San Antonio#Tx Border Patrol Station#Border Patrol Agents#Gps#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
Killeen, TXkilleenpdnews.com

KPD Releases Person in Custody

UPDATE -NEWS RELEASE: KILLEEN POLICE INVESTIGATE A MURDER ON 42ND STREET. Killeen, TX (June 11, 2021): The person that was custody has been released pending further investigation. ###. NEWS RELEASE: KILLEEN POLICE INVESTIGATE A MURDER ON 42ND STREET. Killeen, TX (June 8, 2021): A 38-year-old male is deceased after being...
Deming, NMmyfoxzone.com

U.S. Border Patrol incident results in death of migrant

DEMING, N.M. — On Thursday, June 10, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Deming, N.M., U.S. Border Patrol Station attempted to stop two vehicles suspected of smuggling undocumented migrants, approximately 21 miles west of Columbus, N.M. The two vehicles failed to yield to the lights and sirens of the agents...
Slater, MOkmmo.com

HAMBLEN REMAINS IN CUSTODY

A Slater man has been charged with a felony for his alleged role in an incident that took place in October of last year. According to a probable cause statement, Daniel Hamblen and Deseray Heyer allegedly assaulted a man on October 3 in the 700 block of East Yerby. The victim claims that Hamblen and Heyer assaulted him because he refused to consume alcohol with them. Hamblen allegedly struck the victim twice in the face. The victim stated that Heyer then grabbed him by his hoodie and ear and drug him into a nearby wooded area where she then struck the victim.
Alton, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Authorities Arrest More Than 100 Migrants at Stash House

EDINBURG, Texas – On Monday, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents apprehend 131 migrants in two stash houses. Yesterday morning, RGV agents in coordination with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alton Police Department arrived at the property in Alton, Texas, suspected of being used for human smuggling. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers witnessed several subjects fleeing from the location into the surrounding area. A Customs and Border Protection air unit assisted in the arrest of multiple subjects attempting to avoid apprehension. A total of 108 migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody, including one identified caretaker. Within the group were five unaccompanied children and two family groups with children as young as 6 years old. The migrants were identified as citizens of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Ecuador.
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

UPDATE: OSBI investigating in-custody death at Lawton City Jail

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a 30-year-old man died in custody at the Lawton City Jail Thursday. Investigators say the man was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 on two city warrants and was booked into the jail. He was found unresponsive by staff around 4 p.m. Thursday. OSBI officials say jail staff tried life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the jail.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Five Georgia officers fired after man's hanging death in police custody

Five police officers in Savannah, Ga., have been fired after a man in police custody hanged himself at the beginning of April. The Savannah Police Department on Monday announced it had closed two investigations following the death of William Harvey — one connected to the death itself and another into a group chat that referenced the in-custody suicide — and fired five officers.
Media, PADelaware County Daily Times

Suspect in Tinicum 'assasination' in custody

MEDIA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for the May “assassination” of 35-year-old Tymel Fullwood at the Tinicum Econo Lodge, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Tuesday. Charles Thomas Drewery, 42, is charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first and third degree, possessing an instrument of crime...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescues female migrant injured by moving train

Undocumented individuals continue to attempt to use trains as a form of transportation while ignoring the dangers they pose. Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo North Station detected nine individuals attempting to board trains near Port Laredo on the evening of June 9. Agents responded to the area and apprehended the group without incident.
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Escaped inmate back in custody

Inmate Keith Apple is back in custody after being placed on escape status in November. Apple left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization on Nov. 7, 2020. This constitutes second-degree escape which is a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He was apprehended...
Rock County, WImadison

Person in custody in ‘complex violent death investigation’ involving elderly relative, Rock County authorities say

A person is in custody in a “complex violent death investigation” involving an elderly relative, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. At 5:31 a.m. Monday, Rock County deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of West Mineral Point Road in the town of Center on a report of a dead elderly woman, Commander Jude G. Maurer said in a report.
Public Safetythefreepress.ca

Inquest set into 2016 death of B.C. teen after a day spent in police custody

A COVID-19-delayed inquest into the death of a Vancouver Island teen after a stint in police custody is scheduled to get underway next week. The BC Coroners Service has rescheduled a mandatory public inquest into the death of Jocelyn Nynah Marsha George after the coronavirus pandemic interfered with the original date. The inquest will begin on Monday, June 21, at 9:30 a.m. in Port Alberni. It was originally scheduled to begin on July 6, 2020, but was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.