In-Custody Death
On May 25, 2021, United States Border Patrol personnel assigned to the Carrizo Springs, TX Border Patrol Station were notified of a 911 call from a subject who stated she and another individual were attacked by bees. The caller stated that her travel companion was experiencing an adverse reaction to the bee stings. Border Patrol Agents responded to the GPS coordinates obtained by the 911 call. Upon arrival, the agents located two individuals, one of whom, a male Mexican Citizen, was unresponsive. An agent removed the man from the immediate area of the bees and requested Emergency Medical Services.www.cbp.gov