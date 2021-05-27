In-Custody Death

A Slater man has been charged with a felony for his alleged role in an incident that took place in October of last year. According to a probable cause statement, Daniel Hamblen and Deseray Heyer allegedly assaulted a man on October 3 in the 700 block of East Yerby. The victim claims that Hamblen and Heyer assaulted him because he refused to consume alcohol with them. Hamblen allegedly struck the victim twice in the face. The victim stated that Heyer then grabbed him by his hoodie and ear and drug him into a nearby wooded area where she then struck the victim.