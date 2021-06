The Last Goodbye by Fiona Lucas: As Anna counts the months and days since her beloved husband Spencer was. cruelly taken from her, she struggles to find any joy beyond the safety of her doona and the walls she has built around herself. Despite genuine attempts by her best friend Gabi to get her out and living again, Anna wants nothing more then to wrap herself in her grief and exist in her tormented world of dead hopes and dead dreams. Against her will, Gabi drags her out on New Year’s Eve and in a cutsie way introduces her to Jeremy, a hot single guy who momentarily captures Anna’s imagination before her grief crashes in and erupts epically in Gabi’s face.