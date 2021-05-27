Cancel
Q2 2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Illinois ZIP code 61362?

By Illinois Valley Times
illinoisvalleytimes.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were two offenders released on parole during the second quarter who live near Illinois ZIP code 61362, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Illinois Valley Times. The data shows both of the released offenders in the Spring Valley zip code were men. The younger parolee was...

illinoisvalleytimes.com
