Fans will be able to attend the Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time in two years as tickets go on sale to the public for the 2021 race. Traditionally held in June to allow for longer daylight hours, the 2021 edition of the race has been moved to August to increase the likelihood of fans being able to attend the event. The 2020 race was postponed, and eventually held in September, but behind-closed-doors due to the nature of the pandemic.