Abandoned Montana: 12 must-see ghost towns in the Treasure State

They don't call it the Treasure State for nothing. Explore Montana's rich mining history with a ghost town visit.

Montana is home to a number of ghost towns magmarcz/Shutterstock

Many historic places in Montana are known for their own spooky tales as well as their role in state history, and a fall road trip to these stops can be an unforgettable and thrilling experience.

Centuries ago, Montana earned the name “Treasure State” when it beckoned treasure seekers to travel west. Booming mining communities such as Bannack and Garnet were founded by those hoping to strike gold in Big Sky Country.

Over the years, they were left abandoned as their inhabitants moved on to bigger cities and new opportunities.

Today, the weathered structures of these ghost towns stand preserved, serving as architectural skeletons of Montana’s rugged past.

A visit to towns like Bannack and Virginia City may give you a glimpse of a long-forgotten miner clutching a cache of gold.

Imagine hearing the light clop of a horse’s hooves hitting the ground, seeing the apparition of a woman walking the halls, or feeling a cold breeze chill you to your bones in an enclosed room.

These are a few of the things one may experience when staying at some of Montana’s oldest lodging accommodations.

Travel to Fort Benton, one of Montana’s oldest towns, and stay at the Grand Union Hotel where visitors have had phantom experiences; or visit the Belton Chalet in West Glacier to share a room with some ghostly guests that never checked out.

1. Coloma

Coloma is a couple of miles north of Garnet at the end of a trail lined with boulders.

Mines near the site still remain, some containing possibly profitable deposits are sometimes mined in the summer.

The history of Coloma is very mysterious. U.S. Geological survey teams described Coloma as very active in 1896 and the following years.

It is still very difficult to find any information about Coloma. Nearby residents claim they know nothing of the site, and refuse to answer any questions.

Speculation has developed two conclusions: either the failures are so embarrassing no one wants to remember, or there are still discoveries to be found that no one wishes to expose.

More info: seeleylakelife.com

2. Garnet Ghost Town

Garnet is a historic mining ghost town located in west-central Montana and sits at an elevation of about 6,000 feet at the head of First Chance Creek.

It was named after the brown garnet rock which was used as an abrasive and a semi-precious stone found in the area.

Garnet offers a wonderful ghost town experience without commercialization. The town never had a bonanza strike but still serves as one of Montana's most impressive ghost towns.

Some miners still persist and are convinced its day will come.

More info: blm.gov

3. Marysville

Marysville was once a thriving gold camp. Now Marysville is a small community with several buildings listed on the National Historic Register.

There is much to see here in this almost ghost town. The town is far from being deserted and some mining still goes on.

It's nothing like the rip-roaring period when Irishman Tommy Cruse's magnificent Drumlummon Mine poured out $50,000,000.

In the years of the 1880s and 1890s Marysville was said to have been the leading gold producer.

More info: helenachamber.com

4. Rimini

Originally Rimini was named Young Ireland. History has it that Rimini was either named after a city in Italy or a drama production that traveled through during its formative years.

Several of Rimini's old buildings are inhabited today and make up the Rimini community.



Porphyry Dike Mine is located near Rimini but is not a working mine. Rimini is on a maintained road and only a short, beautiful drive from Helena.

This is an "Open Air" Ghost Town, un-escorted viewing and interpretive signs are on-site.

More info: helenachamber.com

5. Granite Ghost Town State Park

This is one of Montana's best of all ghost camps.

Hector Horton first discovered silver in the general area in 1865. In the autumn of 1872 the Granite mine was discovered by a prospector named Holland. The mine was relocated in 1875.

Granite Ghost Town State Park in Montana Amy R. Redden/Shutterstock

Today there is no one living in the camp. The shell of the Miners' Union Hall still stands.

The roof supports have caved to the bottom floor, the third-floor dance hall, second-floor union offices, and ground-floor saloon/cafe are about to collapse together. The company hospital still stands.

More info: fwp.mt.gov

6. Elkhorn State Park

Backcountry roads settle you into a 19th-century mining landscape before you reach historic Fraternity Hall and Gillian Hall nestled within the privately-owned town of Elkhorn.

An antique rusting car in Elkhorn ghost town, Montana Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock

Bring your camera to record these two picturesque structures from the early-day silver-mining ghost town, preserved as outstanding examples of frontier architecture.

Each has been recorded in the Historic American Buildings Survey.

More info: fwp.mt.gov

7. Bannack State Park

Bannack State Park is a registered historic landmark and the site of Montana's first major gold discovery on July 28, 1862.

This strike set off a massive gold rush that swelled Bannack's population to over 3,000 by 1863. As the easy to work gold deposit was exhausted, Bannack's bustling population steadily declined. The town became a state park in 1954.

"Come walk the deserted streets of Bannack and discover for yourself what the old west was really like. Bannack is one of the best preserved ghost towns in the country. It is unique, preserved rather than restored; protected rather than exploited." – Montana State Parks

There are over 50 buildings that line Main Street with their historic log and frame structures that recall Montana's formative years.

More info: fwp.mt.gov

8. Virginia City

Step back in time and relive the Montana frontier gold rush experience of the mid-to-late 1800s.

Virginia City offers visitors the opportunity to pan for gold, take stagecoach rides, ghost tours, train rides, firetruck tours and see an old-time play.

Virginia City in Montana Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock

Today, through various serendipitous twists of fate, the Virginia City of old survives in a uniquely engaging relationship with the present.

A small, friendly community nestled amongst the renowned gold-laden hills and gulches of Alder Gulch. Virginia City remains a true historical treasure.

Recognized in 1961 as a National Historic Landmark, the town has seen every form of boom-and-bust cycle imaginable.

More info: virginiacitymt.com

9. Nevada City

Nevada City was a mining ghost town until the Bovey family restored it between 1945 and 1978. The entire town of Nevada City is a living historical museum.

Nevada City in Montana Barna Tanko/Shutterstock

Today it is a famous tourist attraction with many original log buildings and an outstanding collection of old-time music boxes, player pianos and calliopes.

Fun for the entire family. On weekends come and enjoy the live interpretation of historic events and experience life in the late 1800s.

More info: virginiacitymt.com

10. Laurin

As a supply center near Alder Gulch, Laurin shared in the $100,000,000 riches of the gulch.

The town was established around a trading post ran by the Frenchman, Jean Baptiste Laurin. Laurin's store prospered because of the supplies carried for the miners and the furs traded with the Indians. Laurin was sometimes called Cicero, or Lorrain.

Laurin is most known for Hangman's Tree, the place where two of Plummer's road agents were hanged.

More info: visitmt.com

11. Karst's Camp

Karst's Camp was originally a dude ranch that was founded in 1901 by Pete Karst. He was awarded the property because of back pay that the Cooper Tie Company owed him.

Karst's Camp in Montana Airbnb

Karst built a cabin and eventually built twenty-five cabins to accommodate one hundred people.

The original cabins are still standing and are occupied today but the ski lift and the camp no longer exists. The mine can still be reached by a short trail that travels up into the hillside behind the campsite.

More info: visitmt.com

12. Zortman

Gold established the community of Zortman. Although gold prospecting took place as early as the late 1860s, it wasn't until approximately 1890 when Pike Landusky and Bob Ormond struck a rich vein that the town of Zortman was born.

An old mining mill near Zortman in Montana Jason Maehl/Shutterstock

It was named after Oliver 'Pete' Zortman, who with a partner constructed a mill near Zortman that initiated the extraction of low-grade ore from rock.

Today, historic log cabins and miners' shacks lean between modern buildings and trailers in a mishmash of architecture.

A white clapboard church, elegant in its simple design, sits high above the town on grassy mountainside.

More info: maltachamber.com