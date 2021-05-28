A Guide To Practicing Love Languages In Friendships
The five love languages don’t only apply to romantic relationships. You can bring the concept to your friendships and strengthen the bonds with your friends. If you haven’t heard about the love languages, the author of the book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts, Gary Chapman, says that we express and wish to receive love in one (or sometimes two) of five ways which are words of affirmation, physical touch, quality time, acts of service and gift-giving.womanlylive.com