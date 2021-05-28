The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 46: China mining crackdown, US sharpens CBDC focus, Domineum teams up with nChain

For the first time in history, two countries are simultaneously operating rovers to explore the surface of the red planet. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, an American satellite, recently captured an image of the Chinese robot Zhurong on the surface of Mars near its landing platform. Meanwhile, the American rovers Curiosity and Perseverance roamed other areas of the Martian surface. All three machines carry laser apparatuses that can assess the chemistry of rocks with a quick zap of focused light, and Zhurong and Perseverance both feature radar systems capable of searching for subsurface ice.