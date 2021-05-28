Cancel
Economy

The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 46: China mining crackdown, US sharpens CBDC focus, Domineum teams up with nChain

By Stephanie Tower
 19 days ago

China is cracking down their digital currency market, forcing mining companies in the country to make drastic changes in their operations. Authorities in China are reportedly putting pressure on the country’s payment and financial companies to restrict digital currency-related transactions. Last week, three of China’s major trade associations released coordinated warnings against mining and digital currency trading.

