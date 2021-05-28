Cancel
Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle just put up an unbelievable stat line

By Matty Breisch
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatisse Thybulle is severely underplayed. Despite only playing an average of 20.0 minutes of action a night, Thybulle led the NBA in steals per minute at 1.6 and became the first guard to record over 70 blocks in a season since Danny Green accomplished the feat all the way back in 2017-18. He’s arguably the Philadelphia 76ers‘ best pure backcourt defender, a unique matchup piece capable of making opposing scorers’ lives miserable, and at 24-years-old, he’s only going to keep getting better at it.

