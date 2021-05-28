Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle just put up an unbelievable stat line
Matisse Thybulle is severely underplayed. Despite only playing an average of 20.0 minutes of action a night, Thybulle led the NBA in steals per minute at 1.6 and became the first guard to record over 70 blocks in a season since Danny Green accomplished the feat all the way back in 2017-18. He’s arguably the Philadelphia 76ers‘ best pure backcourt defender, a unique matchup piece capable of making opposing scorers’ lives miserable, and at 24-years-old, he’s only going to keep getting better at it.section215.com