Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle just put up an unbelievable stat line

The Philadelphia 76ers had seen enough in the first half, when the Atlanta Hawks bludgeoned them 74-54 behind 25 points and seven assists from Trae Young. As he did to Reggie Bullock and the rest of the New York Knicks backcourt in the Hawks' first-round victory, Young diced up Danny Green in single coverage prior to intermission. While the Sixers made it a game late by unleashing intense ball pressure on the Hawks, whatever concerns Atlanta might have about its iffy execution in the closing minutes of its 128-124 Game 1 win over Philadelphia, the Sixers have far more to concern themselves with in the matter of how to guard Young.