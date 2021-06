The PlayStation 5 isn’t exactly in need of a so-called “system-selling” game. Sony sold nearly 8 million of its sleek white consoles in the first five months it was on the market, and it’s still nearly impossible to find one on store shelves. But those who have managed to nab a PS5 are still awaiting its first must-have blockbuster exclusive. Right now, all signs are pointing to Horizon Forbidden West as the game that will take this honour.