Designer Friday: An Aspire Exclusive Interview With Juliette Calaf

Following a swathe of critically acclaimed releases on the likes of Octopus Recordings, Press Play, Weekend Weapons and DNCTRX over the course of her illustrious musical career, prolific US techno maven Michelle Sparks has got the production credentials to rival some of the best in the business. Now, and as she looks to continue her inexhaustible run of first-rate studio output, Michelle adds to her already stellar career discography with an exquisite official remix for Dusty Kid & Marascia’s iconic 2009 cut, WIWY. Out now via internationally lauded, LA-based imprint, Octopus Recordings – a label which she has come to call home over the past few years – Sparks pulls out all the stops for another landmark release, combining an expert amalgamation of luscious, rolling basslines, intricately layered drum patterns and sweeping euphoric breakdowns, to deliver a melodic techno weapon of gargantuan proportions. We caught up from Michelle from her home in Phoenix to find out more…