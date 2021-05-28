Designer Friday: An Aspire Exclusive Interview With Juliette Calaf
With over 20 years of designing commercial and residential interiors in her back pocket, Juliette Calaf has spread her suave style, consisting of soft tones and bold colors, to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Since creating her namesake firm in 2018, Juliette Calaf Interiors has been designing tropical homes that perfectly reflect the environment they are situated in. Now, continuing her warm climate and Atlantic Ocean design trends, Calaf will be launching a Miami-based annex to continue to showcase her design in homes and varying establishments. Introducing this week’s Designer Friday, Juliette Calaf.aspiremetro.com