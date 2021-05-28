RH Line calls for Friday, May 28, 2021

I was reading (Wednesday’s) paper, the section about the council being briefed on The Ranch project, and in the last column the city manager is quoted as saying that the Fourth of July fireworks display will be at The Ranch once again this year. I’d like to know why. And secondly, when are we going to bring it back to Lake Loveland — the old traditions of Loveland — instead of pushing it out to The Ranch? I’d like somebody to address it.