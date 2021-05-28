Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

From Drug Dealer to Lawyer, Michigan Man’s Second Chance Pays Off

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A judge not only gave this man a second chance, but he gave him a challenge. It paid off big time. This story begins with a young man in trouble with the law that seemingly had a rough future ahead of him. Edward Martell was a 27-year-old high school drop when he appeared in court for drug charges in 2005. Martell was facing up to 20 years in prison for selling cocaine when Wayne County Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow challenged the young Inkster man according to deadlinedetroit.com,

wkfr.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Inkster, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Dealer To Lawyer#Michigan Man#Wayne County Circuit#Deadlinedetroit Com#The Michigan Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Mackinac County, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Road Rage On Big Mac Bridge Leads To Gunfire

A Ludington man has been charged after firing a gun in a road rage incident Saturday. Two road rage incidents ended in gun play on the Mackinac Bridge Saturday after heavy traffic, caused by a fatal accident, increased tensions. 65 year old William Pirkola of Ludington was arraigned in Mackinac...
Detroit, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Detroit Man Wins $30k Lottery, Buys $20k Chain, Then Gets Robbed

Having something stolen from you gives you just a sick feeling in your gut. But after striking such amazing luck like winning the lottery, the last thing you're thinking is that you could run into some bad luck, which is exactly what happened to a Detroit man identified as Jumal. The Detroit man won 30,000 dollars in the Michigan lottery and then used 2/3 of his winnings to buy a gold chain. The gold chain was valued at $20,000, and while wearing it to the gas station, it would be the last time wearing it.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

MI Parents Be Aware Of 100 Deadliest Days For Young Drivers

This is the time of year when gas goes up and we are all driving a lot more. Many folks will be also hitting the road for family vacations. It is very important that we take all the precautions to make sure we get to our destinations safely. I recently wrote about a story about the dangers of distracted driving and texting and driving. Take a peek if you need a Refresher here. Teen drivers are especially at risk this time of year and need to be extra careful.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Is Michigan a Smelly State?

I've traveled to a lot of the fifty United States. I will admit, some have a unique aroma. Sometimes it's a pleasant smell, and other times not so much. The career website Zippia recently compiled a list of the smelliest states in the U.S. Some I agree with, others I would rank completely different.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Is It Illegal to ‘Pull Through’ a Parking Space in Michigan?

You've probably done this: pulled into a parking space and realize the next one is open and you could avoid backing up when you leave. Did you just break the law?. I don't have to tell you that the way people drive these days is crazy. Bad behavior on the roads is not confined to the roads- it happens in parking lots too. I'm sure you've seen people speeding and cutting across rows of empty parking spaces to make a beeline for the exit. It's not as dangerous to pull completely through a parking space if the next one is empty, but is it illegal?
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

No Charges Will Be Filed Against Y Bar Owner for Drink Tampering

No evidence, case closed in drink tampering investigation according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. On April 15th, 2021 we broke the story regarding multiple accusations of drink tampering at the Y Bar and Bistro after a local college student posted a video on TikTok detailing her experience. The video that was uploaded by Grace Van Overberghe has been viewed over 1.3 million times since she uploaded it on April 14th. In that video that you can see below, Grace alleges that her along with at least 14 other girls tested positive for opioids after having no memory of their night at the Y Bar.
Ohio StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

70-Year-Old Ohio Man Pooped in Neighbor’s Yard Over Politics

A "Trump Man" just got busted for taking a dump in a Biden supporter's yard. Arguing over politics has officially gone too far. In 2020, Michigan had a group of Trump supporters that planned to kidnap and execute Governor Gretchen Whitmer. And we can't forget the insurrection on our Nation's capitol on January 6th. Just when we think things might get better this crappy situation in Ohio happens.