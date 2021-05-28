Alma Rutgers (opinion): Unconditional support for Israel not the same as fighting antisemitism

These are scary times for those of us who are Jewish. The horrific worldwide surge in antisemitism is a fearsome assault on our very being as Jews. But these are also scary times for all Americans. This violent onslaught of hate is an attack upon our very being as a country, creating a toxic atmosphere that poisons our core as a multicultural nation in search of liberty and justice for all. Indeed, these are scary times for all people everywhere. The very essence of our shared humanity is at stake.