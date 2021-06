It's been ridiculously exciting to have the Blue Jays play their home games here in Buffalo. If you're going to the game on Thursday, you're going to want to get there early. It was tough getting tickets to this particular series as the Blue Jays take on the Yankees here in Buffalo. They sold out in just a couple hours. There are tons of Yankees fans here, so for the first time this year, the home team might see a split crowd in the stands.