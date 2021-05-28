Cancel
If You See A Smiley Face Hanging From A Tree In Kenmore, Leave It There

Have you seen some smiley faces in Kenmore lately and wondered why they were there? I’ve got the answer for you…. If you’ve seen smiley faces around Kenmore, (and I don’t mean people who are just extra smiley) I’m talking about the yellow emoji looking smiley faces…they’re there thanks to students enrolled in the Big Picture Program in the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District. It's a special project they call "Miles of Smiles."

