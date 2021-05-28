Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Editorial: CT must explore role of police in schools

GreenwichTime
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA candid debate over assigning police officers to schools is overdue in Connecticut. Like the best debate topics, this is not an easy one. The impulse in some quarters to expel police as a backlash against law enforcement would be inappropriate. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, a flurry of major American cities, including Minneapolis, hastily ended their contracts with police. Connecticut is poised to give the matter thoughtful consideration.

www.greenwichtime.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Greenwich, CT
Education
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Greenwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, CT
New Haven, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Ct#Security Guards#Greenwich High School#American#Latino#D Connecticut#The General Assembly#Sros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines in a 268-161 vote to scrap the 2002 authorization for...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...