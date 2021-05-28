Editorial: CT must explore role of police in schools
A candid debate over assigning police officers to schools is overdue in Connecticut. Like the best debate topics, this is not an easy one. The impulse in some quarters to expel police as a backlash against law enforcement would be inappropriate. In the wake of George Floyd’s death, a flurry of major American cities, including Minneapolis, hastily ended their contracts with police. Connecticut is poised to give the matter thoughtful consideration.www.greenwichtime.com