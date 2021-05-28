Rolls-Royce unveils indoor aerospace testbed in Derby, UK

Once the Dawn and Wraith are discontinued, the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost will be the brand's smallest and least expensive model at $311,900. Well, sort of. Four years ago, Rolls-Royce built its smallest model ever, called the SRH. The car was built as a fundraising initiative for the St. Richard's Hospital, where children could use it to ride to their pediatric surgeries. But, after taking more than 2,000 children through the hospital, it's time for the Rolls-Royce SRH to receive some care of its own.