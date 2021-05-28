Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Rolls-Royce unveils indoor aerospace testbed in Derby, UK

aerospace-technology.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has officially unveiled the largest and advanced indoor aerospace testbed in Derby, UK. Named as Testbed 80, the 7,500m building is constructed with an investment of $127m (£90m)...

www.aerospace-technology.com
#Rolls Royce#Aerospace#Infrastructure#Globaldata#Rolls Royce#Ultrafan#Trent
Aerospace & Defensearabianaerospace.aero

Rolls-Royce to develop aviation energy storage technology

Rolls-Royce is entering new aviation markets to pioneer sustainable power and as part of that mission we will be developing energy storage systems (ESS) that will enable aircraft to undertake zero emissions flights of over 100 miles on a single charge. Aerospace-certified ESS solutions from Rolls-Royce will power electric and...
IndustryAviation Week

Rolls-Royce Outlines Roadmap To Ready Engines For 100% SAF By 2023

LONDON—Rolls-Royce says it will make its all of its civil aircraft engines compatible with sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) as part of its roadmap for decarbonizing aerospace. The approach is part of the company’s plan to make its new products net-zero carbon by 2030 and its whole business net zero... Subscription...
Aerospace & Defensejewishlifenews.com

Aerospace Portions Production Marketplace 2020 Explosive Expansion : MTU Aero Engines AG, Avco Company, United Applied sciences Company, Awesome Air Portions and Honeywell World Inc.

This Aerospace Portions Production marketplace analysis record is a verified supply of information and data that provides a telescopic view of the present marketplace developments, scenarios, alternatives and standing of the Aerospace Portions Production business. This marketplace analysis record additionally covers strategic profiling of primary gamers out there, meticulously examining their core competencies, and drawing a aggressive panorama for the marketplace. Most sensible gamers and types like JAMCO Company, Intrex Aerospace, Camar Airplane Portions Corporate, Rolls-Royce %, Woodward Inc., GE Aviation, Aero Engineering & Mfg. Co., Aequs, Eaton, Engineered Propulsion Programs, MTU Aero Engines AG, Avco Company, United Applied sciences Company, Awesome Air Portions and Honeywell World Inc. are analysed with recognize to their movements reminiscent of tendencies, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and aggressive analysis out there.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Rolls-Royce outlines plans for net zero emissions by 2050

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for planes and ships, outlined plans to head towards a net zero emissions by 2050 by ensuring its aero engines can run on sustainable aviation fuels and decarbonising new products. Rolls-Royce said on Thursday that its new products would be compatible with...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

EAG unveils new appointments as it widens powertrain scope

UK start-up Electric Aviation Group (EAG) has broadened the focus of its research and development efforts into a zero-emission regional aircraft, adding hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the mix. Launched at last year’s Farnborough Connect virtual air show, EAG’s regional programme has since gained backing from regional lessor...
Aerospace & Defensesamfordcrimson.com

Rolls-Royce plans battery push to boost electric planes

Rolls-Royce will invest £80m in energy storage technology that will boost the range of electric aircraft. The jet-engine maker said its investment in energy storage systems (ESS) will create 300 jobs by the end of the decade, helping to power both fully electric and hybrid aircraft designs. The battery pack...
Carssgcarmart.com

The world's smallest Rolls-Royce completes 100km servicing

Every motor car handcrafted at the Home of Rolls-Royce is unique, with its own story and inspiration. But one bespoke project has a special place in the affections of the marque's 2,000-strong workforce - the Rolls-Royce SRH. It recently returned to the company's Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence at Goodwood for some much-needed servicing.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestor's Business Daily

GE Rival Rolls-Royce To Develop Key Air Taxi Technology

General Electric (GE) rival Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said it plans to invest more than $100 million in energy storage systems over the next decade that would power zero-emissions flights — marking the aviation industry's latest investment in an air taxi future. The industrial conglomerate, which also competes with Raytheon Technologies...
Carsinvestrecords.com

JLR launches new model of Range Rover Velar

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Wednesday said it has introduced a new variant of the Range Rover Velar with showroom prices starting at Rs 79.87 lakh. The new Velar R-Dynamic S trim is available with two-liter petrol and diesel powertrains. The new model comes with new features like air suspension, 3D surround camera and cabin air with PM 2.5 filter, the company said in a statement.
Carswatchtime.com

Bovet and Rolls-Royce Team Up for Bespoke, Dashboard-Mounted Timepieces

Rolls-Royce made major headlines recently with the unveiling of its latest bespoke automobile, the Boat Tail. The car is one of the most lavish vehicles in recent memory, inspired directly by the super-yachts that many Rolls Royce clients likely also own. Along with its luxurious construction, it comes with a selection of other high-end accessories, like a rapidly cooling double refrigerator and a fully automatic portable picnic set-up.
Aerospace & Defensebizjournals

GE Aviation launches development of next generation jet engine

GE Aviation just announced the development of its next generation of jet aircraft through CFM International, a joint venture with French manufacturer Safran. The CEOs of GE Aviation and Safran on Monday appeared together in Paris to sign an extension of their CFM International joint venture through 2050, a contract that was last extended in 2008 and set to expire in 2040, and announce the RISE – Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines – program to develop next-generation aircraft engines with the goal of reducing emissions by 20%.
Aerospace & Defensetheiet.org

GE and Safran to develop open-fan aircraft engines

GE Aviation and its CFM joint venture partner Safran Aircraft Engines have announced that they will work together to develop new aircraft engines which could cut carbon emissions by more than a fifth from today’s levels. The CFM International joint venture is the world’s largest jet engine maker, having delivered...
Aerospace & Defenseplasticstoday.com

PPS Tape Rolls into Rail, Rises to Aerospace Challenges

A new carbon fiber thermoplastic unidirectional pre-impregnated tape (TPUD) based on polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) has debuted at Teijin Carbon Europe. The Tenax TPUD with PPS matrix allows entry into new cost-sensitive markets while offering typical TPUD benefits such as resistance to chemicals and solvents, low flammability, storage or shipping at room temperature, and recyclability.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Tiniest Rolls-Royce Ever Gets Serviced

Once the Dawn and Wraith are discontinued, the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost will be the brand's smallest and least expensive model at $311,900. Well, sort of. Four years ago, Rolls-Royce built its smallest model ever, called the SRH. The car was built as a fundraising initiative for the St. Richard's Hospital, where children could use it to ride to their pediatric surgeries. But, after taking more than 2,000 children through the hospital, it's time for the Rolls-Royce SRH to receive some care of its own.
BusinessTelegraph

Rolls-Royce boss under fire for saying workforce is 'a bit too old'

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce has come under fire for remarking that its workforce is “frankly a bit too old”. Speaking at a technology conference in London, Warren East said one of the challenges he faced when he joined the jet engine maker was its older workforce. His comments were...
Carsporhomme.com

With Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, Coachbuilding is Here to Stay

The stunning Boat Tail commission from Rolls-Royce gives the company a chance to show off the new Phantom platform. With over 1,800 parts and 20 years of man-hours required to complete this build, it’s one of the company’s most ambitious projects to date. Inspired by the 1932 Boat Tail, the...
CarsThe Day

For the first time in decades, custom coachbuilding returns to Rolls-Royce

Wouldn't it be great if you could commission a car to be built to your specification?. In a return to its heritage, Rolls-Royce announced last week that it is introducing Rolls-Royce Coachbuild, which allows customers to do just that. The first three cars built will share a common body style but vary widely in appearance and details. Each car will be a collaboration between Rolls-Royce and the clients, reflecting their taste.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce's One-Off EV Returns To Factory For Repair Work

Over four years ago, Rolls-Royce unleashed its first electric vehicle. It wasn't a passenger vehicle, though, but a one-off kid car for a noble cause called the Rolls-Royce SRH. Built specifically for St. Richard's Hospital in Chichester, the SRH was used by children to drive themselves before pediatric surgeries. Now,...